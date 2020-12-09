A mining company’s bid to look for gold in the mountains east of Paradise Valley was rejected Monday afternoon when the Montana Supreme Court struck down its appeal, affirming a district court judge’s decision that a 2011 amendment to state environmental laws is unconstitutional.
In their opinion, Montana Supreme Court justices wrote that a 2011 amendment to the Montana Environmental Policy Act undermines Montanans’ right to a clean and healthful environment. The amendment barred district judges from temporarily blocking projects approved by state agencies while new environmental reviews were being conducted, even when the agencies’ approval was found to be unlawful.
The amendment stripped judges of their power to prevent unlawful projects from moving forward, causing “irreversible mistakes depriving Montanans of a clean and healthful environment,” justices wrote.
Jenny Harbine, the Earthjustice attorney who represented the Park County Environmental Council and Greater Yellowstone Coalition in the case, said in a statement that the decision will protect the area from mining but will also have broader impacts for statewide environmental laws.
“The Supreme Court’s further rejection of a state law that would have allowed polluting projects to proceed even if they were declared illegal is an important vindication of Montanans’ constitutional right to a clean environment,” Harbine said. “This outcome will apply not just to our case, but to other pending challenges to mining projects across the state.”
Harbine said the court’s ruling ensures remedies will be available when courts determine that state agencies haven’t sufficiently considered environmental harms. Lifting that uncertainty from the process means conservation organizations and other entities will be able to defend places against destruction, she said.
KD Feeback, the attorney representing Lucky Minerals Inc., declined to comment on the ruling on behalf of the company.
Speaking as a geologist and a mining lawyer, he wrote that those involved in metals production and timber are disappointed with the Supreme Court’s decision on the Montana Environmental Policy Act.
“As the Legislature indicated at the time of the subject amendment, meritless and continual litigation over every project proposal is inefficient and uneconomic,” he wrote. “The Court’s decision otherwise will continue that inefficiency to the detriment of Montana’s economic well-being and work force.”
In 2017, the Park County Environmental Council and the Greater Yellowstone Coalition sued the Department of Environmental Quality over its approval of an exploratory drilling permit near Emigrant Peak north of Yellowstone National Park. The department approved the plans from Lucky Minerals Inc. to look for gold on private land near Emigrant Peak.
In 2018, a Park County District Court judge ruled in favor of the two conservation groups, writing that the DEQ illegally approved Lucky Minerals’ exploratory drilling permit because it overlooked environmental impacts of the project.
However, the judge couldn’t immediately block the project because of the 2011 amendment. The plaintiffs filed a motion asking the judge to rule the amendment unconstitutional, which the judge did in April 2019. DEQ appealed the decision to the state’s high court.
The Montana Supreme Court heard oral arguments from both sides in October. Arguments centered around whether the exploratory project could harm wildlife and whether the 2011 amendment was unconstitutional.
In their decision Tuesday, justices affirmed and reversed sections of the district court judge’s decision.
Justices affirmed the court’s ruling requiring DEQ to supplement its environmental review of the exploratory project. They wrote that DEQ didn’t adequately consider the impacts of road improvements on wildlife or specify an appropriate plan for capturing contaminated water during drilling operations.
However, justices reversed the district court judge’s decision that the DEQ didn’t adequately consider the project’s impacts on water quality or the impacts of full-scale mining on adjacent federal lands.
The environmental groups that sued over the project, which they have opposed for years, celebrated the decision in a news release Wednesday morning.
“Never underestimate the power of a community united to preserve its values to move mountains—and to protect them,” said Michelle Uberuaga, executive director of the Park County Environmental Council.
Harbine said Tuesday’s decision was the first time in more than 20 years that the Montana Supreme Court invalidated a statute on grounds that it violated Montanans’ constitutional environmental rights, and it did so unanimously.
“We’re embarking on a new legislative session. The Legislature has power to set policy for our state, but the Legislature does not have power to trample on the rights on Montanans,” Harbine said. “If and when they do, those Montanans and our judiciary are ready to defend those rights in court.”
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.