A Montana Supreme Court ruling has blocked electronic signature-gathering for a ballot initiative that would enforce strict pollution protections along the Gallatin and Madison rivers.
Petitioners Cottonwood Environmental Law Center, Montana Rivers and the Gallatin Wildlife Association are attempting to gather the 30,180 signatures required to get proposed Initiative 191 on the statewide ballot in November. The measure would ask voters to decide whether to designate parts of the Gallatin and Madison rivers as “Outstanding Resource Waters,” which would give those parts of the rivers the strictest pollution protections afforded under state law. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality would be prohibited from issuing “point source” pollution permits that lead to “any change in water quality.”
Last Tuesday, the Montana Supreme Court delivered an opinion that will force the conservation groups to forgo collecting signatures electronically, at least for the time being, according to Cottonwood Environmental Law Center Executive Director John Meyer.
The groups’ next steps are now dependent on the result of a different Montana Supreme Court case, Meyer said. He’s asked the court to extend the deadline for signature-collecting by two months, since that process was delayed by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen early on.
While some conservation groups support the initiative, believing it will permanently protect the Gallatin and Madison rivers from pollution amid rapid growth, other conservation groups, state lawmakers and agricultural groups oppose it.
Favoring a more collaborative approach to protecting water quality, the groups fear that in practice, the initiative could detract from restoration efforts along the two rivers.
If the court does grant Meyer’s extension request, I-191 supporters will “start to get very, very serious … putting serious money and effort” into collecting signatures in-person, he said.
Depending on the availability of funding and resources, the conservation groups might hire a developer to create new software that allows voters to write their signatures manually on their electronic devices, Meyer said.
If the court chooses not to grant Meyer’s request for a deadline extension, the campaign for I-191 will likely be over, he said. The conservation groups could pursue the issue again during the next election cycle.
While it affects efforts to collect signatures for I-191, last Tuesday’s Montana Supreme Court ruling revolved around Meyer’s attempt to run for Montana Attorney General as an Independent candidate in 2020.
At the time, Meyer was ineligible to participate in the primary election, so he sought to add his name to the general election ballot through Montana’s petition for nomination process, the opinion of the court says.
Meyer submitted five forms to the Gallatin County Election Office in March of 2020, but the elections administrator refused to process them because the signatures were all electronic, according to the opinion.
In response, Meyer filed a lawsuit against Gallatin County Elections Administrator Eric Semerad and Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen in state district court.
He alleged that the officials had violated Montana election laws and the Uniform Electronic Transactions Act by refusing to accept the signatures. The district court dismissed his complaint, and then Meyer appealed the decision to the Montana Supreme Court.
Last Tuesday, the Montana Supreme Court affirmed the district court’s decision.
Justice Beth Baker wrote in the opinion of the court that “neither Montana election laws nor the (Uniform Electronic Transactions Act) required the Administrator to accept electronic signatures,” and “Meyer failed to state a claim that would entitle him to relief.”
Four justices concurred with Baker’s opinion. Justices Ingrid Gustafson and Laurie McKinnon dissented from it, arguing that the court had no jurisdiction to issue a decision altogether, as the controversy was moot and no longer reviewable once the 2020 election concluded.
Moving forward, Cottonwood won’t be asking the administration to accept electronic records. It will be asking officials to accept hard copies of petitions, Meyer said.
If voters sign a petition on their computer, and a hard copy is printed out and delivered to an election office, “why wouldn’t you accept it at that point?” he said. “It’s going to remove any doubt for the Supreme Court that these signatures are legitimate.”
Gallatin County Elections Administrator Eric Semerad and the office of Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen did not respond to requests for comments on the Montana Supreme Court ruling before Tuesday’s deadline.