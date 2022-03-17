The Montana Supreme Court unanimously ruled that a ballot initiative to bolster pollution protections along stretches of the Gallatin and Madison rivers can advance. The ruling overturns a determination by the state attorney general.
Back in January, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen concluded that a proposed ballot initiative was “legally insufficient” under provisions of the Montana Constitution because it undermined private property rights.
The Montana Supreme Court reversed his decision earlier this week, writing in an opinion that, as an administrative official, Knudsen did not have the authority to foreclose the public’s right to the ballot initiative process on constitutional grounds.
Adjudicating “the nature, meaning, and extent of applicable constitutional, statutory, and common law” is a duty that lies exclusively with the judicial branch, and it “is deep-rooted in the American constitutional tradition,” they wrote.
The decision means that several environmental groups behind the measure can start collecting signatures from registered voters to get the initiative on the statewide ballot in November, according to John Meyer, executive director of the Cottonwood Environmental Law Center.
If the groups succeed in collecting close to 31,000 signatures, voters will get to decide whether to designate portions of the Gallatin and Madison rivers as “Outstanding Resource Waters.”
An Outstanding Resource Water designation is the highest level of protection afforded to water bodies under state law. They prohibit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality from issuing “new and increased” permits for “point-source” discharges that degrade water quality.
Point-source discharges come from “discernible, confined, and discrete conveyance, including but not limited to any pipe, ditch, channel, tunnel, conduit, well, discrete fissure, container, rolling stock, or vessel.”
Under Citizen Initiative 24, the Gallatin River between the border of Yellowstone National Park and the confluence of Spanish Creek would be designated as an Outstanding Resource Water, as would a 55-mile stretch of the Madison River between Hebgen Lake and Ennis Lake.
In 2018, Cottonwood Environmental Law Center and the Gallatin Wildlife Association petitioned the state Board of Environmental Review to designate the stretch of the Gallatin River between Yellowstone National Park and the river’s confluence of Spanish Creek as an ORW.
The board declined, and the groups decided to take the matter up with voters. They submitted proposed Citizen Initiative 24 to the secretary of state, accepted revisions, and then it was passed on to Attorney General Knudsen for review.
Knudsen rejected the proposed initiative, claiming it was “legally deficient” because it represented an unconstitutional taking of private property that violated Article II, Section 29 of the Montana Constitution.
In a legal response filed with the Montana Supreme Court, Knudsen’s office wrote that initiative would “skip the current administrative rulemaking process — which involves input from state agencies, local governments, the Legislature, and community members.”
It would also constitute “a categorical taking” that “facially violates the Federal and Montana Takings Clauses,” his office wrote. Petitioners Cottonwood, the Gallatin Wildlife Association and Montana Rivers appealed Knudsen’s decision to the Montana Supreme Court.
“Montana’s attorney general seemed to think that if you have land you somehow have the right to pollute water,” Meyer said. “There’s a huge distinction between the right to own property and the right to pollute water. Those are different things. That’s what the Montana Supreme Court understood.”
“We are extremely gratified that the Montana Supreme Court overruled the Attorney General. This is a win for all citizens of the last best place,” said Clint Nagel, president of the Gallatin Wildlife Association, in a press release.
In an emailed statement, Kyler Nerison, a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office, said the state supreme court agreed with the substantive points of Knudsen’s legal review.
The court agreed that the proposal represented “an attempt to bypass the normal review process” and that “it would be a taking of private property without compensation to the owners — something that is blatantly unconstitutional,” according to Nerison.
“Instead of coming to this obvious conclusion, the Supreme Court justices engaged in legal gymnastics to align with radical environmentalists and maneuver toward an outcome that even two liberal Democrat governors rejected,” Nerison wrote.
“This proposal is an attack on businesses and private property rights and the state Supreme Court’s decision to allow it to proceed will have dangerous implications in every corner of Montana,” he added.
Groups including the Montana Farm Bureau Federation, Big Sky Community Housing Trust, Citizens for Balanced Use, the Montana Chamber of Commerce, the Montana Wood Products Association and the Montana Association of REALTORS submitted comments opposing the ballot initiative.
Meyer said the Montana Supreme Court is considering a companion case that will decide whether the environmental groups have the right to collect signatures electronically.
If the court rules in Cottonwood’s favor, registered voters will be able to add their signatures online. They will have to submit a passcode to do so, which creates an electronic fingerprint that county officials can use to ensure the signatures are valid, Meyer said.