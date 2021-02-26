Montana senators on Thursday heard testimony on a bill that would restructure the Montana Board of Outfitters and reduce regulations impacting outfitting businesses.
Senate Bill 275, sponsored by Sen. Jeff Wellborn, R- Dillon, would tweak outfitter requirements and representation on the board of outfitters. The Montana Outfitters and Guides Association collaborated with lawmakers as the legislation was drafted.
Mac Minard, executive director of the outfitters and guides association, said Wellborn’s bill addresses “excessive, outdated and unnecessary regulations” and will “collectively save the state of Montana thousands of dollars.”
The seven-member outfitter board, which is a unit of the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, regulates all guides and outfitters in the state. Four spots on the board are reserved for fishing and hunting outfitters, two are reserved for sportspeople and one is reserved for a person representing the public.
SB 275 would remove the positions on the board reserved for sportspeople, meaning the board would only have five members. It would also introduce a requirement that the lone public representative be “a Montana-based business owner” who is “reliant on the local outdoor recreation industry.”
“Reducing the size of the board from seven to five will not affect the ability to meet our legitimate licensing interests, but it will cut administrative costs and hold down licensing fees,” Minard said.
Eric Clewis of the Montana Wildlife Federation spoke in opposition to the bill. He said the outfitting industry is unique in that it relies on a public resource — fish and wildlife — to function. Removing sportsmen and women from the outfitter board will completely remove hunting representation and leave “the outfitting industry to police itself,” he said.
Minard said the public’s interests are safeguarded through “active supervision by the Commission of Labor and Industries” and are “not brought in by having three public members.”
SB 275 would also clear up conflicting statutory language. As it stands, wardens from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the outfitter board both enforce penalties for conduct violations by outfitters. SB 275 would clarify that the board, not FWP, has the authority to enforce sanctions and penalties for administrative licensing law violations by outfitters.
Tyler Moss, a lawyer who served as counsel for board, said the bill “gives the board of outfitters the authority to enforce their rules and laws” and not “pass that authority along to somebody else.”
The board will have an easier time passing rules related to conduct if members know another agency won’t enforce criminal penalties for administrative violations, according to Moss.
Eric Melson said on behalf of the Montana chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers that the bill removes the power of game wardens to enforce violations and delegates enforcement to the board.
“As fellow hunters and anglers, we maintain that both outfitters and unguided sports persons should be subject to the same rules and same enforcement as everyone else,” he said.
SB 275 would also eliminate a requirement that outfitters in the state file annual client logs with the state. The logs include information like the clients’ names, license numbers and dates they were guided. If the bill passes, the data still could be gathered through affidavits or other board-approved methods, according to members of the outfitters and guides association.
John Way, an outfitter from Ennis who serves on the board, said the annual logs “have not been used for any licensing purpose in the past.”
“No other category of licensing in the department is required to submit annual data to the department to this extent,” he said. “This would be the equivalent of sending all of your receipts for the whole year in with your tax returns to the IRS. That’s what outfitters are doing right now.”
Melson said removing reporting requirements “will make it difficult to enforce any violations,” as there would be no records to follow.
Clewis added that the provisions would hinder FWP efforts to manage wildlife, as the records help the department to track elk populations on leased private land.
“Making money off a public resource is going to require diligent record-keeping. Every industry is required to keep records. This industry should be as well,” he said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.