Rafters begin a float down the Madison River from the Black’s Ford Fishing Access Site on Monday, July 3, 2023.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle

Global temperatures reached their warmest in decades, if not longer, last week before the state experienced its hottest weekend forecast so far this year.

Drought and a quick-melting snowpack have put Flathead Lake at record-low levels, and anglers are under the first fishing restrictions of the season on portions of the Sun and Madison rivers due to warm water temperatures and low flows.

Meanwhile, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission adopted new emergency fishing regulations in June for the Big Hole, Beaverhead and Ruby rivers amid a steady decade-long decline in trout populations due in part to warming water and more pressure from anglers.


