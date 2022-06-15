Early estimates of the devastation caused by historic flooding across southern Montana show that raging waters damaged five state-owned bridges, closed more than 200 miles of roads and caused at least $29 million in damage to transportation infrastructure.
The estimates were included in the state’s request for a presidential disaster declaration. Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras submitted the request to President Joe Biden on Wednesday on behalf of Gov. Greg Gianforte, who is out of the country.
The request seeks direct help from six separate federal agencies: the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Energy, the Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Geological Survey, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Transportation.
Many of the roads closed have no alternate route, as the affected areas are mountainous and that possible detours “may add hours of travel time for some residents,” the document states.
It goes on to note that Park County brings in more than $200 million from tourism and since Yellowstone National Park has closed all entrances the “subsequent economic losses to these communities will be significant and long lasting.”
Among the lasting impacts on the three counties most affected by flooding so far — Park, Carbon and Stillwater counties — the request notes that Gardiner has a centralized power outage and ongoing issues with water distribution. The town is under a boil water advisory, according to Park County officials.
More than 5,300 yards of debris have been removed from U.S. Highway 89 and secondary Highway 540, the request states. As waters recede, more debris will need to be removed.
Flooding was caused by an atmospheric river event that brought between 2 and 5 inches of rain to southwest Montana during the second week of June, the request states. The resulting floods ranged in size between a 100-year and 500-year flood. The request also states that unusually high winds worsened damages by blowing down multiple stretches of power lines.
Montana’s congressional delegation — senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale — sent a letter urging Biden to approve the request for a major disaster declaration.
“The impact of this flooding will continue to have a profound impact on the region’s economy for some time and swift assistance will help repair the damage to homes, businesses, and livelihoods of Montanans,” they wrote in the letter. “We urge you to promptly approve this request for a major disaster declaration and look forward to your timely response.”
Relief funds have sprung up to help those affected by the flooding.
Greater Gallatin United Way and the Park County Community Foundation have partnered to launch the SWMT Flood Relief Fund to serve Park and Madison counties. Within the first 24 hours, it had raised over $384,000 from 198 donors.
Organizers anticipate the need will be much greater as floodwaters recede and people begin assessing the damages.
“I think the need is going to be millions of dollars,” said Danica Jamison, president of Greater Gallatin United Way.
While emergency federal relief funding would be a huge help to homeowners, Jamison said, it might take some time to receive aid.
“We’re still in rescue mode. There’s still people stranded and needing help to get to safety. That is the priority now,” said Jamison. “There are not numbers yet on the number of households or businesses impacted. We don’t know how wide the need is.”
Those looking to help can text Flood22 to 41-444. Donations can be made online, and an online request form has been set up for those affected by the flood.
The Carbon County Disaster Relief Fund has also been established by the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation. Those looking to donate can do so online via the community foundation’s website.