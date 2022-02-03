Members of the public have until next Tuesday to comment on a rule proposal that would guide a shift in the way Montana officials enforce water quality standards across the state.
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has used “numeric” standards to measure and regulate nutrient pollution in state waterbodies, but the department is working out plans to adopt a new “narrative” approach.
Numeric nutrient standards apply precise, quantifiable limits on the concentrations of nutrients that can be discharged into waterways. Narrative nutrient standards are qualitative, meaning nutrient pollution limits are based on observable conditions within those waterways.
High concentrations of the nutrients nitrogen and phosphorus in lakes, rivers and streams can support the growth of nuisance algae under the right conditions. Over time, frequent algal blooms can harm aquatic life.
Last spring, the Montana Legislature passed Senate Bill 358, which eliminated numeric nutrient criteria from the state’s water quality standards. The bill directed DEQ to adopt narrative nutrient standards in consultation with a nutrient work group, which has been convening since last spring. Supporters said the numeric standards are too hard to meet, while opponents said the change would allow more pollution.
SB 358 directed DEQ and the work group to develop an “adaptive management program” with “an incremental watershed approach for protecting and maintaining water quality.”
Officials spent much of last year putting together a package of rules that establish the basic elements of such a program. Now they are seeking public input on “New Rule 1,” which provides a framework for developing it.
“New Rule 1,” defines what an adaptive management program would look like. It notes that the new program would apply narrative nutrient standards at a watershed scale, prioritizing phosphorus reduction and accounting for site-specific conditions.
Under the new rule, officials could address nutrient sources “incrementally over time” in a way that incorporates flexible decision-making. Actions could be adjusted as officials better understand the factors impacting a waterbody.
People can submit comments on New Rule 1 until next Tuesday. DEQ is also hosting a public hearing to discuss the new rule next Tuesday at 2 p.m.
The shift to narrative standards was backed by groups like the Montana League of Cities and Towns, which claimed that the numeric nutrient standards have been too difficult to meet and have resulted in costly litigation.
Many environmental groups have maintained that the state’s numeric nutrient standards are important for protecting water quality. This past Tuesday, several groups hosted a virtual press conference to discuss the shift in nutrient standards.
Andrew Gorder, legal director of the Clark Fork Coalition, said at the virtual event that the state Legislature directed Montana DEQ to repeal numeric nutrient standards without any replacement rule and without any federal oversight.
“Montana has spent more than a decade developing our numeric, quantifiable, science-based and backed standards, and we know that these are what we need moving forward to proactively address and protect our waterways,” he said.
Betsy Baxter, a spokesperson for the Northern Plains Resource Council and a retired rancher, said the basic tenets of stewardship are that you leave things better than you found them, and it’s easier to prevent a mess than clean one up.
“I think that the move to the narrative standard away from the numeric standard fails on both those counts,” she said. “Nobody gets particularly concerned about what’s going into these rivers until there’s an algae bloom. Well, that’s when the problem has already started.”