A grizzly bear walks along Highway 89 in Yellowstone National Park on Aug. 13, 2021.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Montana wildlife officials released a draft grizzly bear management plan out to the public for review earlier this week, outlining how the state intends to address human-grizzly conflicts and support the reconnection of genetically-isolated populations of bears.

On Thursday — two days after Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks opened a 30-day public comment period for the draft plan and environmental impact statement — more than two dozen conservation groups asked the department to extend the submission deadline.

The organizations included the Western Watersheds Project, Swan View Coalition and Sierra Club, among others. Members wrote in a news release that 30 days wasn’t enough time for people to submit comments, given the technical nature of the 468-page document and “the difficulties presented by the holidays.”


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

