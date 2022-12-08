Montana wildlife officials released a draft grizzly bear management plan out to the public for review earlier this week, outlining how the state intends to address human-grizzly conflicts and support the reconnection of genetically-isolated populations of bears.
On Thursday — two days after Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks opened a 30-day public comment period for the draft plan and environmental impact statement — more than two dozen conservation groups asked the department to extend the submission deadline.
The organizations included the Western Watersheds Project, Swan View Coalition and Sierra Club, among others. Members wrote in a news release that 30 days wasn’t enough time for people to submit comments, given the technical nature of the 468-page document and “the difficulties presented by the holidays.”
“There really isn’t any reason the state can’t allow 60 days or more for the public to review and comment on the proposal,” said George Nickas, executive director of Wilderness Watch, in the release. “The Great Bear isn’t going to be delisted anytime soon, so taking time to listen to the public isn’t going to delay implementation of the plan.”
Montana FWP Director Hank Worsech wrote in news release about the document on Tuesday that although grizzly bears are federally listed under the Endangered Species Act, “having a plan like this in place will lay out Montana’s vision and general framework for management” of the species, whether or not they are listed.
The department is hosting a statewide Zoom webinar to share details about the state’s proposal with the public next Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. The draft plan and environmental impact statement are open for public comment until Jan. 5.
The plan draws from elements of the state’s conservation strategies, a federal grizzly bear recovery plan and the work of an Grizzly Bear Advisory Council, which was appointed under the administration of former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock in 2019.
If it is approved, the document will replace two existing plans that guide management of the species in southwest and western Montana today. After the comment period ends, the state plans to make adjustments and issue a record of decision.
There are two different versions of the plan that the state could adopt. Officials can pick the “no-action” alternative, maintaining the status quo. They could also select the preferred alternative of Montana FWP.
Under the second scenario, the department would maintain core populations of grizzlies at recovery levels, but manage for a significantly lower density of bears in between those regions, creating opportunities for isolated bear populations to connect and exchange genetics.
FWP would prioritize distributing aid to landowners as part of efforts to minimize human-bear conflicts. In areas where grizzlies expand their ranges, but that movement does not lead to genetic connectivity, tolerance for conflict bears would be lower.
Grizzly bears in the lower 48 states were listed under the Endangered Species Act after their numbers were reduced to record lows in the 1970s. Shortly afterward, six isolated zones in Montana, Wyoming, Idaho and Washington were set aside for their recovery.
Through conservation efforts, bears in the Greater Yellowstone and Northern Continental Divide ecosystems made a remarkable comeback, and grizzly numbers in those reaches have surpassed the original recovery targets. Bear populations in other recovery areas haven’t bounced back to a great degree.
In 2021, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte petitioned the federal government to remove the population of grizzlies that inhabit the Northern Continental Divide ecosystem around Glacier National Park from the Endangered Species List.
The state also supported Wyoming’s petition to delist grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem around Yellowstone National Park. So far, federal courts have blocked efforts to return management of that population to the states.
Part of the concern centers around the long-term genetic health of the species, since grizzly populations in the lower 48 states are still isolated and there are few opportunities for genetic exchange.
However, bears from the areas around Yellowstone and Glacier are roaming farther away from national park boundaries, where they are encroaching on more populated areas. They are close to meeting, experts have said.
Under the preferred version of the state’s grizzly bear management plan, FWP would seek to minimize the relocation or killing of grizzlies where possible, as long as the animals are moving through areas where they are likely to contribute to connectivity.
The state agency would be quicker to remove bears that roam into places where connectivity is less likely. In accordance with state law, wildlife authorities would not participate in moving grizzlies that get into conflicts with people if those bears are captured outside of designated recovery zones.
Additionally, if the Endangered Species Act protections are removed, FWP could adopt a conservative grizzly bear hunting season, according to the draft plan. Such an action would first have to be approved by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission.
Hunting could be used to limit the expansion of grizzlies into areas where genetic connectivity between core populations is unlikely, particularly in central and eastern Montana. “In no case would hunting compromise recovered populations,” the department writes.
Members of the interagency committee that’s responsible for grizzly bear recovery in the lower 48 states met in Bozeman this week to discuss and vote upon top priorities for the apex predators.
During Wednesday’s Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee meeting, FWP Wildlife Division Administrator Ken McDonald presented a new proposal by the state that’s intended to “assist the long-term genetic health of the grizzly bear population in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.”
In a ruling opposing the delisting of Yellowstone-area grizzlies, a judge from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals saw weaknesses in the lack of genetic connectivity between isolated grizzly bear populations, McDonald said.
In an attempt to try to address the finding, Montana is working toward setting up a system where wildlife managers could physically move grizzly bears for genetic augmentation purposes, if necessary, he said.
A document outlines the proposal, and approving it would not commit any entity to a timeline for moving bears, he said, but it would establish some sideboards, considerations and best practices.
McDonald added that the state wouldn’t move bears into areas where landowners don’t grant their permission, and translocation would likely occur on U.S. Forest Service or National Park Service land, assuming the federal agencies approve of the idea.
After the presentation, the interagency committee voted unanimously to give its support for the proposal, which is still in a draft form.
“This is about genetic augmentation. Not reintroduction,” McDonald said. “It doesn’t preclude the possibility of natural movement… It just gives assurance that there’s a mechanism to do it.”
