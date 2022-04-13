The state of Montana has urged the National Park Service to withdraw its proposed update to Yellowstone National Park’s bison management plan and work with the state on a new option for the plan. The park superintendent said on Wednesday that he is open to developing a new alternative with the state’s input.
Federal, state and tribal partners who manage Yellowstone bison under the Interagency Bison Management Plan discussed options for moving forward with the update during a meeting in Bozeman on Wednesday.
Earlier this year, the park service announced it would be updating Yellowstone’s plan as part of an effort “to address changed circumstances and new information obtained since the approval of the Interagency Bison Management Plan” in 2000.
The National Park Service proposed three different alternatives for the update, then collected public comments on them through the month of February. Yellowstone’s bison management plan functions under the umbrella of the interagency plan.
“We have attempted — through this planning process — to set up a spectrum of alternatives that start with where (the interagency partners have) gotten to at this point,” without going backwards, said Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly on Wednesday.
In public comments submitted to the National Park Service, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte urged the federal agency to withdraw its notice to update the plan. The comments were obtained by Yellowstone Public Radio through a public records request.
Gianforte wrote in the comments that the park service should withdraw its notice and “engage in consultation with Montana to identify mutually acceptable alternatives,” as “the success of the proposed alternatives is contingent upon Montana’s cooperation and agreement.”
At Wednesday’s meeting, Sholly said there are approximately 5,500 bison in the park, one of the highest populations recorded since Yellowstone was first set aside for protection in 1872.
Even with substantially higher bison numbers, the park has been able to achieve the objectives laid out in the interagency plan, according to Sholly. Because managers haven’t hit population reduction targets set during the last two years, that population is going to continue to grow, he said.
The three alternatives proposed by the park allow managers to sustain a healthy and viable bison population in Yellowstone, maintain genetic diversity and support an appropriate level of bison migration outside the park, he said.
Under the first alternative, park staff would work toward maintaining a population of 3,000 to 5,000 bison in Yellowstone. They would continue to send animals to slaughter as a means of controlling numbers, and they would support tribal and state hunting outside the park.
Park staff would allow the Yellowstone bison population to increase to between 4,000 and 6,000 animals under the second alternative. They would continue to emphasize tribal hunting opportunities outside of the park, and they would decrease shipment to slaughter.
“(The 4,000 to 6,000 range) is generally where we are right now,” Sholly said. “That is generally where every single person sitting around this table, including the three state representatives, have agreed that we should be.”
Under the third alternative, the park would allow the bison population to expand toward 8,000 to 10,000 animals, and shipment to slaughter would cease until the carrying capacity was reached. Staff would rely on natural selection and hunting outside of the park to regulate numbers.
Park staff are fully cognizant that the third option “could shock the conscience a bit,” but they felt it was appropriate to put it out for consideration, according to Sholly.
Staff developed the alternatives with the goal of supporting interagency objectives, park management objectives and trust responsibilities to tribes. Over the last week, Sholly offered the state an opportunity to help the park develop a fourth alternative for consideration, he said.
“If the state would like to see a completely different alternative somewhere on that spectrum considered, we are absolutely willing to work with the state and cooperate with them to develop a fourth alternative and include it in the analysis for the (environmental impact statement),” he said.
Mike Honeycutt, executive officer at the Montana Department of Livestock, said the interagency partners have achieved a population of 5,500 bison because they haven’t had the opportunity to reduce the numbers.
“It’s very difficult, as we have seen, to control removals. Some years that removal is going to be 70. Some years that removal is going to be 1,100-1,200, and that’s all based on opportunity, ” he said. “This partner has never consented to 5,500 as a stable population target that we have accepted and said we would accept at that point in time.”
Apart from some tolerance areas outside of the park, the state of Montana largely does not tolerate free-moving bison across its landscape. That’s because Yellowstone bison can carry brucellosis, and the disease could have significant economic consequences for the state’s livestock producers and industry.
Bison reproduce quickly, so to keep numbers steady in Yellowstone, park staff trap some of the animals annually during a natural migration in the winter. They send some bison to slaughter, and others are sent to quarantine, then shipped to tribal lands. Some bison are killed in state and tribal-regulated hunts outside of the park.