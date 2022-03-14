Flooding has prompted partial closures at two fishing access sites along the Madison River south of Ennis.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced Monday that the boat ramp areas at Eight Mile Ford and Burnt Tree Hole fishing access sites were closed to the public because of unstable ice and unpredictable river conditions. The upper walk-in and parking areas at the two sites are still open, FWP said in a news release.
FWP is encouraging people who visit the sites to be careful because river and ice conditions can change suddenly and without warning. The agency added that floating frozen or flooded rivers is dangerous, and that it discourages people from attempting to do so.
Burnt Tree Hole and Eight Mile Ford are on the west side of the Madison River, along Varney Road.
The two closures come on top of closures ordered at Valley Garden and Ennis fishing access sites. FWP ordered the closure of those two sites because of flooding on Dec. 31, and the closures remain in place. Ice jams on part of the upper Madison River have caused water and debris to flow into the sites.
The Ennis Fishing Access Site is about a half-mile southeast of town. The Valley Garden site is about two miles northeast of Ennis, near Jeffers.
All of the sites will be reopened when conditions become safe again, according to FWP.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.