Montana officials have ordered an evening fishing restriction on the lower Madison River because of rising water temperatures.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced the so-called "hoot owl" restriction Thursday morning. The restriction bars fishing from the Warm Springs boat launch to the river's confluence with the Jefferson between 2 p.m. and midnight each day.
The move comes after three consecutive days in which the river's water temperature peaked above 73 degrees, a level that can be lethal for trout — particularly those that have been caught and released.
It comes a day before an annual time-of-day restriction was set to go into effect. The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission is meeting Thursday evening to consider eliminating the standing restriction, which runs from July 15 to Aug. 15. That rule was approved in 2019.
In a news release announcing the special meeting on Tuesday, FWP said conditions were looking good on the lower Madison, and that the regulation didn't appear to be necessary. A day later, the river met the criteria for ordering hoot owl restrictions.
FWP is also proposing a broader change to the way it orders time-of-day fishing restrictions and full fishing closures. The agency believes the changes will make the standing regulation on the lower Madison unnecessary because officials will have more flexibility in ordering or lifting the restrictions.
