editor's pick Montana OKs emergency haying and grazing on more wildlife management areas By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Aug 25, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana officials approved plans to temporarily expand emergency haying and grazing on various wildlife management areas in support of livestock producers affected by drought.The decision freed up 15 new emergency haying and grazing leases at sites in 14 wildlife management areas.Three of the affected areas — the Canyon Ferry, Fleecer Mountain and Blacktail wildlife management areas — lie in southwest Montana in Broadwater, Silver Bow, Deer Lodge, Beaverhead and Madison counties. Haying on 208 acres and grazing on 7,048 additional acres could start in late summer or early fall, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Those leases are scheduled to end on Oct. 31.FWP wrote in the final environmental assessment that the department already issues 40 haying and grazing leases across Montana’s 24 wildlife management areas.State officials intended to allow harvesting of forage at new sites where the treatments would benefit wildlife habitat and support ranching operations that are experiencing the substantial impacts of drought.The push to authorize emergency leases aligned with Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte’s drought emergency declaration from July.At that point, the entire state was facing severe to extreme drought conditions. Those conditions were devastating agricultural producers, the governor said in a news release at the time.Widespread drought has meant hay is in short supply across the West. Early spring runoff and low snowpack levels meant cuts to water usage came earlier than normal for southwest Montana’s farmers and ranchers.As of Aug. 17, 98.7% of Montana was experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Parts of Gallatin, Madison and Beaverhead counties were each experiencing severe to exceptional drought.FWP released the proposal for emergency haying and grazing in early August. The department collected 182 comments on it, finding that 104 comments — or 57% — were in opposition to the leases.Thomas Baumeister, capital leader of the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, said his organization acknowledges that livestock producers are hurting, but so are hunters, anglers and others who recreate on Montana’s public lands.Baumeister said he is troubled by FWP’s decision to approve the new leases because wildlife management areas were designated for public recreation and wildlife habitat through sportsmen’s dollars — not for haying and grazing. While there are already some haying and grazing arrangements on many wildlife management areas, livestock there are used with the specific intention of managing range for elk and other wildlife, according to Baumeister.“This is different. It’s late in the game,” he said. “If this was a good idea, it would have been a good idea six months ago …. This is looking at the public areas and using them to serve a narrow interest.”Baumeister worried that removing forage for elk could push the animals off of public land and onto private land — something wildlife management areas were designed to prevent. He anticipated that complaints would arise in the coming months.“The range is not in good shape to begin with. On top of it, we’re also going to graze it,” he said. “It sort of flies in the face of what we ought to do — hold onto these places as places where elk and other wildlife can roam.”Raylee Honeycutt, director of natural resources at the Montana Stockgrowers Association, wrote in comments on FWP’s proposal that opening up grazing and haying on wildlife management areas is a win for ranchers, wildlife habitat and the range.“During this historic drought, where ranching families are experiencing substantial effects from drought, additional grazing and haying opportunities are needed throughout the state,” she wrote. “In addition to the immediate need for forage for livestock, livestock grazing can additionally provide positive benefits to wildlife habitat.”Montana FWP wrote that changes to wildlife habitat that come about through haying and grazing can have varying effects on habitat functions, depending on the factors involved. Livestock grazing and haying can change habitat so it is well suited for target wildlife species, officials wrote.The Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers would have liked it if FWP had incorporated the nonprofit’s request to give landowners enrolled in the state’s Block Management Program preference for the leases, Baumeister said.“It would have been a nice gesture to Montana’s recreating public,” he said.FWP wrote that producers are only eligible for new leases available in their county, or in some cases, adjacent counties.Producers who want to secure a lease must complete an online form by 5 p.m. on Sept. 1. Lessees will be selected randomly the following day.“All lease opportunities require services in place of a cash rent payment, which may include supplying and erecting electric fence, establishing a water tank and hauling water, repairing fences, clearing haying sites, ongoing fence maintenance and livestock containment,” the department wrote. Tags Bozeman Montana Fish Wildlife And Parks Canyon Ferry Fleecer Mountain Blacktail Broadwater County Silver Bow County Deer Lodge County Beaverhead County Madison County Haying Grazing Gallatin County Drought Severe Drought Exceptional Drought Governor Greg Gianforte Backcountry Hunters And Anglers Montana Stockgrowers Association Livestock Wildlife Management Fwp Agriculture Economics Zoology Zootechnics Thomas Baumeister Habitat Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. 