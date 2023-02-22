Montana officials on Wednesday struck down a recommendation to loosen limits on walleye harvest in the Missouri River between Canyon Ferry Reservoir and Toston Dam.
At the same time, they approved a measure to liberalize the take of yellow perch in Holter Reservoir.
Fishing regulations allow anglers on Holter Reservoir to keep 25 yellow perch daily and have 25 of the fish within their possession. On Wednesday, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission voted unanimously to increase the possession limit to 50 yellow perch.
The measure was designed to maximize fishing opportunity for the species, since monitoring surveys from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks found that yellow perch abundance in the reservoir was well above the department’s goals.
While they passed the regulation change for perch, the commissioners opted against the department’s second proposal, which sought to remove a size restriction on walleye harvested along the stretch of the upper Missouri River between Toston Dam and the Highway 287 bridge.
Current regulations allow anglers to keep 10 walleye daily on that river segment, but only one fish can be 15 inches or longer. That’s a concern, said FWP Fisheries Division Administrator Eileen Ryce, because few walleye in that stretch are under 15 inches long.
In practice, the size limit subjects anglers to a one-fish daily limit for walleye, she said. The department's goal is to increase the take of larger walleye along the river, since staff are worried about the fish congregating at the mouths of tributaries where trout spawn.
In their proposal, FWP officials sought to remove the size limit for walleye, but cap harvest at five fish per day between Toston Dam and Canyon Ferry. It was an effort to manage predation on trout while recognizing the importance of the walleye fishery, according to Ryce.
Commissioner Brian Cebull said he was concerned about the department’s proposal because of public comments with contradictory information about walleye movements up the Missouri River from Canyon Ferry Reservoir.
Pat Tabor, vice chair of the commission, said it seemed like there were competing value systems for different kinds of fisheries, and it could be prudent to wait until a statewide fisheries management plan went through a scoping process.
Ryce emphasized that the recommendation was not a suppression action for walleye, and the department is not trying to impact the walleye population in Canyon Ferry Reservoir.
“What we’re trying to do is respect the management plan in terms of the priority for wild trout management within the river,” she said. “That’s a different management goal than what is for the reservoir.”
