Montana officials on Wednesday struck down a recommendation to loosen limits on walleye harvest in the Missouri River between Canyon Ferry Reservoir and Toston Dam.

At the same time, they approved a measure to liberalize the take of yellow perch in Holter Reservoir.

Fishing regulations allow anglers on Holter Reservoir to keep 25 yellow perch daily and have 25 of the fish within their possession. On Wednesday, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission voted unanimously to increase the possession limit to 50 yellow perch.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

