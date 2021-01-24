Montana legislators are considering a bill that would pave the way for people to kill grizzly bears when they are “attacking, killing, or threatening to kill” people or livestock.
If passed, Senate Bill 98 would revise the circumstances under which people can kill grizzly bears to include when a bear is “threatening to kill” people or livestock. As it stands, the federally-protected species can only be killed when a bear is in the act of attacking or killing a person or livestock.
The proposed revisions were applauded by livestock producers, but were criticized by conservation advocates at a Senate Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation Committee hearing on Thursday.
If the bill sponsored by Sen. Bruce (Butch) Gillespie, R-Ethridge, were to pass, the changes would not immediately go into effect, since grizzlies are still listed as “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act. Until the animals are delisted, federal policy related to grizzlies will continue to supersede state policy.
Trina Jo Bradley, a cattle rancher who lives south of Glacier National Park, said at Thursday’s hearing she’s seen firsthand the damage large predators can do to livestock.
“We can only defend our livestock from grizzlies after damage has already been done, which doesn’t do us any good at all.” Having Gillespie’s law on the books would clear the way for producers to have the freedom to act as necessary once the species is de-listed, she said.
Steve Skelton, who raises cattle, sheep and quarter horses west of Bynum, said he used to see two or three grizzlies on his property per year, but the numbers have gradually increased.
In 2018, his horse worth $12,000 “was killed by a grizzly bear and drug off into a swamp,” he said. The year prior, Skelton’s family invested nearly $10,000 in livestock guard dogs, and then another $9,000 in more guard dogs.
Skelton said handling of grizzlies needs to shift from recovery to management, and the policies that prevent ranchers from defending their property against bears results in a huge financial burden.
“The threat is real. We’ve had many close calls, especially with sows and cubs,” he said. “Before our dogs, our percentage of loss on sheep and cattle was unacceptable for a producer. It has a huge monetary impact on our ranch finances.”
Shannon Rammell of Choteau was mauled by a grizzly bear last July after he encountered a grizzly in his grain shed.
“He was eating me alive. I had no fight left in me to protect myself,” he said at Thursday’s hearing.
After the attack, Rammell’s family accrued over $60,000 in debt from medical bills, and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks did not contribute to the costs, according to Rammell. Spreading grizzlies across human-settled landscapes is unethical, and grizzlies must be better regulated before more lives are put at risk, he said.
“People in this area have given up on calling Fish, Wildlife and Parks for any help dealing with their issues because it has been ineffective at best,” he said.
Brooke Shifrin, the senior wildlife program associate for the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, said senators should oppose Senate Bill 98 because it would make delisting grizzly bears impossible.
For grizzlies to be removed from the ESA, the state needs to first have “adequate regulatory mechanisms in place” to “manage mortality and ensure recovery will continue.”
Adding the revisions would eliminate those mechanisms in Montana, Shifrin said.
Nick Gevock, the conservation director for the Montana Wildlife Federation, echoed Shifrin’s concerns at Thursday’s hearing. He advised senators to table the bill because it could give some the “false impression that they can kill grizzly bears when they can not under federal law.”
Conservation organizations like the Greater Yellowstone Coalition and the Montana Wildlife Federation often work to help Montana ranchers reduce conflicts between grizzlies and livestock. The state supports conflict prevention efforts through its Livestock Loss Board.
The board’s funds go toward reimbursing producers for livestock losses to wolves, grizzlies or mountain lions. They also go toward providing ranchers with tools to reduce conflicts between bears and livestock.
This legislative session, two bills were proposed to bolster the Livestock Loss Board and help ranchers deal with conflicts with predators.
Senate Bill 27, also sponsored by Gillespie, would make it easier for ranchers to be reimbursed for livestock losses. To receive board compensation, producers need to prove to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services that an animal was killed by a grizzly bear or another predator. However, carcasses are often gone before they can be reached by officials.
If Gillespie’s bill were to be approved, certain producers would receive more money for proven livestock kills to help compensate for kills undetected by the state.
The bill passed the Senate and was sent to the House of Representatives on Jan. 20. It awaits a Jan. 26 hearing.
Senate Bill 58, sponsored by Republican Sen. Mike Cuffe, would direct $100,000 from the state’s general fund into the Livestock Loss Board’s prevention account. The money would fund range riders, guard dogs, electric fencing and other tools that prevent grizzlies and other carnivores from preying on livestock.
The Senate Committee on Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation referred the bill to the Senate Finance and Claims Committee. It awaits a Jan. 27 hearing.
