Montana officials on Thursday approved a new set of wolf hunting and trapping regulations for the upcoming season, which limit the take of wolves in the area north of Yellowstone National Park to six animals in total.
Members of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission voted unanimously to approve the new regulations during Thursday’s meeting. They include some changes from wolf regulations during the 2021 through 2022 season.
Among them, officials eliminated all wolf management units in the state, with one exception. They combined WMUs 313 and 316 just north of Yellowstone National Park into a single unit — WMU 313.
The new WMU 313 encompasses the area where hunters and trappers last winter took 19 wolves that mostly reside within Yellowstone National Park’s boundaries, which reduced the park’s overall wolf population by around 20%.
During Thursday’s meeting, Yellowstone Wolf Project Leader Doug Smith told the commission that most of the wolves that were harvested in what is now WMU 313 last year came from packs with territories that lie almost entirely in the park.
Smith said he appreciated meeting with members of the commission, who worked with park officials and biologists on resolving conflicts that arose from the loss of a two-wolf quota north of the park during the 2021-2022 winter season.
“What happened last winter was hard for us, and it was unacceptable. And the reason why it was unacceptable was because like (Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks), we have a mission too. We have objectives.” Smith said. “Ours are preservation, yours are conservation, and both are worthy.”
Smith said that what happened last winter wasn’t a compromise, so the willingness of the commissioners to come to a compromise this year was deeply respectful and meaningful to Yellowstone’s staff members.
Montana FWP initially proposed to set the quota for the state’s new WMU 313 at 10 wolves per season, but Commissioner Pat Tabor introduced the motion to amend it to six wolves. It was unanimously approved.
Tabor pointed out that the commission is tasked with addressing concerns that arose from a lack of quotas north of Yellowstone, but it also needs to fulfill the objective of a legislative mandate to reduce the state’s overall wolf population.
Listening to constituents from areas around the park — particularly people who work in recreation industries — and reading a letter from Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly compelled Tabor to see the possibility of compromise, he said.
“I’m fully understanding that there are several folks who believe the number has to be zero forever, and I get that,” he said. “But I also understand very clearly what our statutory requirements are, and we have this obligation to manage this species. We can’t ignore it, by law.”
The state’s new set of wolf regulations address quotas north of Yellowstone, but they also establish targets for Montana’s overall wolf population.
Commissioner K.C. Walsh’s motion to automatically shut down wolf hunting and trapping in the state once a total of 450 animals are taken, excluding kills within WMU 313, was approved unanimously.
Walsh’s amendment also established a range of quotas in regional trapping districts, which include a limit of 82 wolves in the trapping district around WMU 313.
“I think this is a good approach because we left it vague last year that we would meet when we met the quota,” said Commissioner Pat Byorth. “I think this provides some very clear boundaries that we can rely upon.”
Ahead of the final vote, a long line of wolf advocates and wolf hunting and trapping advocates spoke up during Thursday’s commission meeting. Multiple people traveled from across the country to share their public comments on behalf of wolves, they said.
Some people who commented said they didn’t believe a six-wolf quota went far enough, while others said it was a reasonable compromise. Some didn’t support any quotas north of the park, and others supported providing more wolf hunting and trapping opportunities across the state.
The most recent report by Montana FWP estimates that the state’s wolf population is hovering at around 1,144 animals, and about 273 wolves were taken by hunters and trappers last season.
Despite the approval of new methods of take, which include snaring, hunting on private land at night and the use of bait, the numbers were lower than the season prior, according to the department.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.