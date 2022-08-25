Let the news come to you

Montana officials on Thursday approved a new set of wolf hunting and trapping regulations for the upcoming season, which limit the take of wolves in the area north of Yellowstone National Park to six animals in total.

Members of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission voted unanimously to approve the new regulations during Thursday’s meeting. They include some changes from wolf regulations during the 2021 through 2022 season.

Among them, officials eliminated all wolf management units in the state, with one exception. They combined WMUs 313 and 316 just north of Yellowstone National Park into a single unit — WMU 313.

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

