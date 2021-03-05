A bill that would allow counties to reclaim century-old roads within national parks awaits a vote in the Montana House after it passed out of committee last month.
The House Natural Resources Committee voted 9 to 6 to advance House Bill 418, sponsored by Steve Gunderson, R-Libby. The bill was originally classified as a revenue bill, so it wasn’t subject to the Montana Legislature’s general bill transmittal deadline on Wednesday.
If passed, HB 418 would let counties reclaim roads on federal land if the rights of way existed prior to the establishment of land management agencies. It could pave the way for Montana counties to build highways within national parks and on land managed by the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.
The bill derives its legal authority from revised statute within the Mining Act of 1866. Revised Statute 2477 of the 1866 law granted a right-of-way for the public on unreserved federal land.
In the early 1900s, the federal government began establishing land management agencies including the National Park Service and the U.S. Forest Service. The Bureau of Land Management was established in the mid-1900s.
Gunderson said at the Feb. 24 hearing that because of the provision, mining claims, roads and rights-of-way that existed prior to these federal land management agencies are still “the property of the county they reside in.”
People who own land within Glacier National Park “fight a constant battle to access their private property in the winter when the park is closed,” Gunderson said. The landowners are required to “produce clear title to easements” even when the private land was held prior to the national park’s designation.
Gunderson said HB 418 “will help these landowners fight the access problems and require the federal government to accept the R.S. 2477 status proven out by county records.” Glacier National Park was designated in 1910.
At the Feb. 24 hearing, Gunderson said Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Flathead County officials asked that he intervene with the bill for them.
Daines was named the top Republican of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Subcommittee on National Parks on Monday. His office did not respond to requests for a response to Gunderson’s statement on Thursday.
“Our national parks are what help set us apart from the rest of the world—they’re also part of our Montana way of life,” Daines said in a news release on Monday. “I look forward to being Montana’s voice on important energy, natural resources, public lands and forest management issues in the Senate.”
Alex Blackmer, a spokesperson for the Montana Wilderness Association, said it’s worrying that Daines would seemingly be pressuring a state legislator. He added that HB 418 could lead to roads being opened in Glacier National Park.
“From our perspective, it’s a continuation of Sen. Daines’ legacy of attacks on protected public lands,” he said. “This effort is to open lands up to development and to industry rather than protecting it for public access or wildlife habitat or for natural values.”
Legislators in Utah, Colorado and Nevada have also used R.S. 2477 to try and claim rights-of-way on federal land, Blackmer said.
No one spoke in support of HB 418 at a House Natural Resources Committee hearing on Feb. 24.
Noah Marion, state policy director for the Montana Wilderness Association, spoke in opposition to the bill at the hearing. He said many of the supposed roads that qualify under R.S. 2477 are now “cow paths and two-tracks or were abandoned for good reason.”
Opening up roads through protected land is a concern for the conservation group, but there are other consequences, according to Marion. Passing the bill would create a mechanism that could force private landowners to open up roads through private land to landlocked public land, he said at the hearing.
Marion said he also worries about the bill’s wording, which notes that maintenance and surveys would not be required for the roads to qualify under the R.S. 2477 provision.
Graham Coppes, the board conservation director for Montana chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers and a natural resource law attorney, said at the hearing that the bill “deals with complex legal issues” that will “cause nothing but trouble in Montana.”
HB 418 won’t just allow special interest groups to “pursue their motorized hobbies in pristine roadless habitats.” It will also impact bordering private lands where new public roads will be established, Coppes said.
“This misinformed law provides no recourse for these landowners — just money for special interests paid by Montanans,” he said. He warned representatives that the bill will set off a massive series of legal fights if passed.
