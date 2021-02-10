A bill that would reinstate land board approval for some state-brokered conservation easements is inching its way toward the governor’s desk, though it’s seen some amendments.
Senate Bill 115, sponsored by Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, would reinstate a requirement that all state conservation easements exceeding 500 acres or costing over $1 million in state funds be approved by the Montana Land Board. An earlier version of the bill put the easements in need of land board approval at over 100 acres or costing more than $100,000 in state funds.
Montana representatives from the House Fish, Wildlife and Parks Committee on Tuesday heard testimony on the bill.
Until a Montana Supreme Court decision in 2018, members of the land board voted on conservation easements purchased by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. The votes were almost always unanimous, and were largely procedural. The governor, secretary of state, superintendent of public instruction, attorney general and state auditor — five Republicans — now serve on the five-person political body, which oversees decisions on state trust lands.
After controversy emerged in 2018 over a $6.1 million conservation easement near Wibaux, the court ruled that state easements don’t need land board approval. SB 115 would write that requirement into law, Regier said.
The bill passed the Montana Senate earlier this month.
“With the large sums of money that some easements can bring, it makes sense to have land board approval,” Regier said at Tuesday’s hearing. “It would make for better accountability when taxpayer dollars are involved. Elected officials should be part of making these decisions. Not just department employees.”
While most conservation advocates at Tuesday’s hearing spoke in opposition to Regier’s bill, Trout Unlimited supported it.
Colin Cooney, Trout Unlimited’s Montana field coordinator, said his organization opposed the bill while it was in the Senate. However, it supports it now.
His group worked with legislators to add amendments increasing the acreage and value of easements that require land board approval, Cooney said.
“We did appreciate their willingness to work on this and make it a better bill more palatable to us,” he said.
Robert Sanders, Ducks Unlimited manager for conservation programs in Montana, spoke against the bill.
Vetting of FWP easements already takes landowners three to four years, so having the land board involved at the “eleventh hour” adds another layer of bureaucracy, he said.
Darryl James, of Trust for Public Lands, said it takes years for the state to put together conservation easements with private landowners and “investment abhors uncertainty.”
Adding an extra political process at the end of a years-long process may make landowners reluctant to even enter into an agreement with the state, he said.
John Rumney, a rancher from Cascade, said he and his family oppose Regier’s bill because of the uncertainty the land board caused them when they tried to put an easement on their property a few years ago.
Rumney’s family wanted to buy 2,000 acres of cattle pasture they’d been leasing for decades, but they couldn’t afford it, he said. They decided to explore using a state easement on a different ranch property to purchase the new property.
When Rumney thought his family was close to securing the easement, the land board “stopped another family from doing exactly what we were trying to do.” The move put Rumney through weeks of worry “and outright panic,” he said.
Rumney was referring to the 2018 controversy over the Horse Creek Complex Conservation Easement proposed near Wibaux. Questions surfaced over the property’s mineral rights, and a few members of the land board voted to delay action indefinitely.
Former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock approved the state’s easement purchase, circumventing the board. The case made it to the Montana Supreme Court, which ruled that land board approval isn’t necessary for conservation easements.
Rep. Tom France, D-Missoula, asked Regier if there was a way to assure landowners that deals don’t fall apart at the end of the process.
Regier said FWP can keep land board members “in the loop” about easements that are over the 500 acre or $1 million threshold.
“Opponents make it sound like the land board is very inefficient and (they) don’t know what they are doing,” he said. “That’s not true from what I’ve seen.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.