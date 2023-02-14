Depending on the repeal and an upcoming Supreme Court decision, more than half of Montana waterways could lose their federal protection.
Opponents of the new rule said it will force burdensome regulations onto Montana agriculture and industry, while supporters said the state needs to holistically manage all waterways, instead of only a handful.
In December, the Environmental Protection Agency released the rule, which redefines which waterways are “waters of the United States” and essentially reverts protections back to what they were in 2015, overturning Trump-era water deregulation.
That means the senators have 60 days to send a new rule to Biden’s desk as a formal legislative repeal.
Environmental groups in Montana have characterized the repeal as something based on politics rather than science.
Trump’s Navigable Waters Protection Rule protected many — but not all — of the same waterways regulated before 2016. The biggest change removed ephemeral streams, which only flow for part of the year, from federal regulation.
Natural and artificial lakes and ponds that drain directly downstream were also deregulated, along with wetlands that aren’t directly next to other regulated waters.
Agriculture groups around the country praised Trump for the rule, saying it helped clarify confusing regulations.
But groups like the Upper Missouri Waterkeeper argued that if smaller upstream waterways aren’t regulated, that carries negative impacts for all the water in the state.
“Despite their politicization, Montana’s economy, shared values and Western character are grounded in having clean and healthy rivers,” said Guy Alsentzer, the nonprofit’s executive director.
It’s important to protect all waterways since everything is hydrologically connected, Alsentzer said.
Some agricultural waterways like converted cropland and irrigation ditches are exempted from the rule and will continue to not be regulated, he added.
But losing protections for certain waterways would be troubling because so many of Montana rivers are already impaired, Alsentzer said. Nearly 40% of river miles in Montana are polluted with nutrients and sediment.
The basins with the most intermittent streams in Montana that could potentially lose federal protections are the Blackfoot, Sun, Flathead, Bighorn, and Yellowstone rivers.
Still, both sides pointed to a Supreme Court case that could force changes to the new rule. Sackett v. EPA, scheduled to be heard sometime this summer, will decide the scope of protections allowed for wetlands.
Depending on the decision, much of the Biden WOTUS rule could become moot.
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte joined 24 other governors in writing a letter to Biden criticizing the rule. Rep. Matt Rosendale and Sen. Steve Daines have also spoken out against it.
“We ask that you delay implementation of the rule until the Court decides Sackett,” Gianforte wrote in the Jan. 31 letter. “Small businesses, farmers and communities across America simply cannot afford another revision.”
Democratic Sen. Jon Tester said he’d continue to talk with Montanans to make sure the federal government isn’t overreaching with the rule.
“As a third generation Montana farmer, I know that clean water is the cornerstone of our state’s economy and outdoor heritage — which is why it’s so important that any WOTUS rule works for farmers, ranchers, and conservationists alike,” Tester wrote in an emailed statement to the Chronicle.
