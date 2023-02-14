Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The debate over how to manage the Montana’s rivers and streams is resurfacing following a challenge to a federal rule that tried to clarify Clean Water Act regulations.

Depending on the repeal and an upcoming Supreme Court decision, more than half of Montana waterways could lose their federal protection.

Opponents of the new rule said it will force burdensome regulations onto Montana agriculture and industry, while supporters said the state needs to holistically manage all waterways, instead of only a handful.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.