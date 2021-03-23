Montana’s governor was issued a warning after he trapped and shot a wolf in February without first completing a state-mandated course, Montana officials confirmed Tuesday.
Greg Lemon, a spokesperson for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said the department issued a warning to Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte after he reported he’d harvested a wolf outside of the park on Feb. 15. The news was
first reported Tuesday by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between regional public radio stations.
Gianforte reported the harvest in accordance with state procedures, but FWP found he hadn’t completed a mandatory wolf trapping certification course prior to the harvest, Lemon said in an interview.
“After learning that he had not completed the wolf-trapping certification, Governor Gianforte immediately rectified the mistake and enrolled in the wolf-trapping certification course,” a Gianforte spokesperson wrote in a statement. “The governor had all other proper licenses.”
Lemon said the incident was used as an educational opportunity, as the wolf appeared to have been trapped and killed in accordance with all other state regulations. Gianforte contacted the department to have the wolf’s skull and hide inspected, as required. He also had all the proper licenses.
“Wardens have a great deal of discretion on whether or not to issue citations or written warnings,” Lemon said. “The wolf harvest itself was all done appropriately. The piece that was missing was the certification.”
Gianforte signed up for the first wolf trapper certification course of the year, which is scheduled for Wednesday via Zoom, according to Lemon.
Gov. Greg Gianforte is shown in this February photo.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
The wolf was killed on private land in Park County about 10 miles north of the park’s border, the Mountain West News Bureau wrote. The news outlet reported that the land is owned by Robert E. Smith, the director of the Sinclair Broadcasting Group and a donor to Gianforte’s 2017 congressional campaign.
Lemon confirmed the wolf was killed in Wolf Management Unit 390 — a large management unit that spans 31 counties in southern Montana. The animal was wearing a National Park Service radio collar.
Morgan Warthin, a spokesperson for Yellowstone National Park, said the animal killed by the governor was “Wolf 1155” — a black wolf that had once been a member of the Wapiti pack.
The wolf was born in the park, but was no longer considered a Yellowstone wolf after it left the park’s borders, according to Warthin.
“It’s surprising to learn that it’s even possible to violate Montana’s lax rules for killing wolves,” said Michael Robinson at the Center for Biological Diversity. “The mandatory wolf-trapping class that the governor skipped before setting a trap warns how to avoid public controversy in the course of committing extraordinary cruelty.”
Amanda Wight, program manager of wildlife protection at the Humane Society of the United States, wrote in a statement that the governor “just spat in the face of millions of people who come from all over the world to see wolves and other wildlife in Montana. Not only is trophy hunting wolves, especially a beloved wolf from Yellowstone National Park, ethically wrong, but economically and ecologically it makes no sense.”
Wolves keep ecosystems healthy and draw tourists, Wight wrote. She warned that Gianforte “could soon set a similar fate in stone for hundreds more of Montana’s wolves, as the legislature is poised to send a number of bills aimed at slaughtering the state’s wildlife to his desk.”
Bills approaching the governor’s desk include House Bills
224 and 225, both sponsored by Rep. Paul Fielder- R, Thompson Falls. The bills would permit snaring wolves and lengthen Montana’s wolf trapping season by a month.
Both bills passed the Legislature and await Gianforte’s signature.
Senate Bills
267 and 314, both sponsored by Sen. Bob Brown, R-Thompson Falls, are also nearing the governor’s desk. They would allow private groups to reimburse hunters and trappers for killing wolves and would authorize an unlimited number of wolf kills per license holder.
SB 267 and 314 passed the Montana Senate on March 2. They passed out of a House Committee on Thursday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at
hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.