Montana officials are moving ahead with a project to bring westslope cutthroat trout back to a stream south of Bozeman.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced that biologists would be poisoning North Fork Spanish Creek starting Monday as part of a long-running project to kill non-native fish and make room for the native cutthroats.

They’ll treat the stream with a poison called rotenone above a barrier on private land several miles upstream of Spanish Creek Road, according to an FWP release sent Friday.

