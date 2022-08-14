Due to a major press malfunction, the Saturday, August 13th edition of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle was not printed.
Montana officials are moving ahead with a project to bring westslope cutthroat trout back to a stream south of Bozeman.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced that biologists would be poisoning North Fork Spanish Creek starting Monday as part of a long-running project to kill non-native fish and make room for the native cutthroats.
They’ll treat the stream with a poison called rotenone above a barrier on private land several miles upstream of Spanish Creek Road, according to an FWP release sent Friday.
The south fork of Spanish Creek, which is accessible from the trail at the end of Spanish Creek Road, won’t be affected.
The project has been going on for at least three years. FWP spokesman Morgan Jacobsen said the upcoming rotenone treatment would be the fourth of its kind.
He added that officials had hoped last summer’s work would be the last time they had to poison the creek, but that recent DNA sampling showed signs that non-native fish were still living in the creek.
Westslope cutthroat trout are native to Montana and the Gallatin River drainage. But over the years, hybridization and competition with non-native fish — like brook trout — has bumped them out of much of their historic range.
FWP hopes this project will “more than double” the stream miles holding westslopes in the Gallatin drainage.
Rotenone is a plant-derived piscicide that’s commonly used in projects meant to bring back native fish. The idea is to kill all the non-natives in one area and restock it with the native species. The poison breaks down quickly after it’s used.
For this project, A detox station will be installed at the barrier to keep the poison from harming fish downstream from there, FWP said.
