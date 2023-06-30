Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks launched a new tool on Friday for the public to report sightings of sick or dead fish.
The new portal, fwp.mt.gov/sickfish, allows Montanans and tourists to upload a description of sick or dead fish and where they were found. Users are also encouraged to upload photos to assist FWP biologists.
The portal comes as part of the agency’s response to severe trout population declines in the Big Hole, Beaverhead and Ruby rivers.
Though FWP is interested in data collection statewide, data from those three rivers is most important to address the population declines, the agency said in a press release.
“Our biologists are routinely out on Montana’s rivers and lakes, but we don’t always see things the public is seeing,” FWP Director Dustin Temple said in the release. “This new tool will allow for a direct line from anglers to the department, so we know what they’re seeing when they report it and can respond accordingly.”
FWP has said previously they don’t know what exactly is causing the trout declines, but it’s likely a combination of lower stream flows and high water temperatures for the past several years. Fish can be more susceptible to diseases when they are stressed, according to the agency.
For over a decade now, the three rivers have experienced historic trout declines. Anglers are reporting sightings of “zombie fish” that are lethargic and have skin wounds and lesions.
According to FWP sampling data, fish in the Big Hole are seeing the most severe impacts.
On the Big Hole’s Jerry Creek section, FWP’s sampling in 2022 found just over 400 brown trout per mile, compared to over 1,200 per mile in 2013.
Rainbow trout per mile hovered around 500 in 2022, compared to 2,250 per mile in 2008.
Data also found that recruitment of year-of-young is declining too, meaning populations will decrease further in coming years.
The reporting tool comes after local anglers and outfitters pushed FWP this June to come up with a specific plan to address the declines. Frustrated with the lack of momentum, anglers on the Big Hole launched the “Save Wild Trout Campaign” this month to fundraise for a team of independent scientists to address the concerns.
But FWP has stressed they do have a plan, part of which involves increased sampling and monitoring that the public reporting portal will help with.
“The new web portal is part of FWP’s response to heightened concerns over the decline in trout numbers on rivers in southwest Montana. These rivers are not only famous for their world-class fishing, but critical to the local and state economies,” the agency said in the release.
FWP spokesperson Greg Lemon said in an interview the agency plans to roll out more tools and announce detailed plans in the coming months.
In the works now are four studies to identify the main drivers of the population decline. The studies — which haven’t been designed yet, according to Lemon — will focus on fish health, population drivers, and causes of mortality.
FWP Director Temple also met with business owners and guides in a Butte meeting early June to discuss their concerns.
Lemon said as the effort goes on, FWP will continue to involve the public.
“We’ll continue to have conversations with the public and stakeholders on these three rivers about what’s happening, what we’re finding, what we’re doing, and why,” Lemon said. “The conservation is ongoing and we’re looking forward to engaging all sorts of people in this.”
