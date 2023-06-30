Let the news come to you

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks launched a new tool on Friday for the public to report sightings of sick or dead fish.

The new portal, fwp.mt.gov/sickfish, allows Montanans and tourists to upload a description of sick or dead fish and where they were found. Users are also encouraged to upload photos to assist FWP biologists.

The portal comes as part of the agency’s response to severe trout population declines in the Big Hole, Beaverhead and Ruby rivers.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

