Montana officials are scrutinizing some native fish restoration projects following a review of fisheries management this legislative session, which delayed some major projects across the state.
Changes to legal procedures mean it’s now up to the five-person Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission to consider approving 14 of 22 of the state’s new and ongoing native fish restoration projects. All the projects up for review were singled out because they involve fish removal.
Some say the change shows Montana is straying away from science-based management of its fisheries. Others say it brings more balance and transparency to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
Eight of the 22 projects “have been specifically approved through previous commission action,” according to the department. “One project has been approved for planning purposes by the Director, but still (needs) commission approval prior to starting the project.”
Commissioners plan to vote on the projects at a June 24 meeting. A public comment period on the projects ended on June 3.
Bob Gilbert, executive director for Walleyes Unlimited of Montana, said fish removal projects can be controversial, and adding an extra layer of approval by the commission ensures the public has a say in management.
“The public in this is as important as the fish are,” Gilbert said. “They are the ones that are paying for all this stuff, and oftentimes they don’t like what is happening. Letting the commission have a voice in this I think is the proper way to go.”
Clayton Elliott, government affairs coordinator for Montana Trout Unlimited, said he disagrees with the fundamental idea that removing non-native fish from a lake, river or stream is taking a fishery away from the public.
“(Someone) created an illegal fishery,” he said. “While I understand this administration’s interest in customer service, the mission is to manage a resource for the benefit of people …. It’s not a popularity contest. It’s about science.”
———
Montana’s review has delayed fish removal treatments for a Yellowstone cutthroat trout conservation project in and around Yellowstone National Park.
Todd Koel, leader of the Yellowstone’s Native Fish Conservation Program, announced late in May that biologists wouldn’t be moving forward with plans to remove non-native rainbow trout from Buffalo Creek this field season.
The Buffalo Creek restoration project ropes in the National Park Service, the U.S. Forest Service and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. The agencies want to wipe out a central source of non-native rainbow trout that are producing Yellowstone cutthroat hybrids in the park.
Officials finished collecting public comments on the project’s environmental assessment this spring but were still awaiting a final decision when Montana conducted its legal review.
Plans were to treat Buffalo Creek with an organic piscicide called rotenone this year. Officials decided against it following Montana’s decision around fish removal projects, according to Koel.
“We’ll complete all of our compliance and our approvals over the next months and then be ready to go in 2022 with the on-the-ground work,” he said.
Rotenone is a chemical derived from the roots of plants found in the southern hemisphere. It was used by Indigenous people to catch fish for food, but scientists now use it to target and kill invasive fish, said Carol Endicott, an FWP fisheries biologist.
Rotenone treatments can kill some invertebrates, but they aren’t toxic for humans or terrestrial wildlife. The chemical quickly degrades in the environment, and non-target species bounce back over time, Endicott said.
“These projects seem really alarming to people, but I don’t think people realize how common they are,” she said. “They’re really well-planned, we do our due diligence and they’re really essential to keep native fish species here.”
The Buffalo Creek project is particularly important for protecting the park’s remaining genetically pure Yellowstone cutthroat trout populations because of the creek’s proximity to the Lamar River basin, according to the draft environmental assessment written by Endicott.
The watershed is a critical stronghold for Yellowstone cutthroat trout in the park.
About a decade ago, biologists started noticing signs of rainbow trout hybridization in the Yellowstone cutthroat trout that inhabit Slough Creek, which feeds into the Lamar River watershed.
Unchecked hybridization can result in the loss of entire populations of genetically pure native trout.
“Yellowstone cutthroat trout are the heritage species of Yellowstone National Park,” Endicott said. “Hybrids are a direct threat to the genetic status of the entire population of trout downstream.”
Scientists determined that rainbows producing hybrids in Slough Creek were coming from Buffalo Creek, which mainly lies in Montana’s Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness outside of the park.
Despite a waterfall at the park’s boundary, some rainbows were leaking into the park, according to Endicott. Agencies proposed to treat Buffalo Creek with rotenone and then stock the stream with Yellowstone cutthroat trout.
Around 3,500 rainbow trout were first stocked in Hidden Lake in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness in 1932. The fish later moved into Buffalo Creek, which didn't have fish prior to the introduction.
The fact that the species is spilling into the park is "extremely alarming from a conservation perspective," Endicott said.
People who submitted comments to the Forest Service on the Buffalo Creek restoration project overwhelmingly urged the department not to stock different fish in the historically fishless stream.
Even though the creek hasn’t hosted fish, biologists need to seek areas like Buffalo Creek where Yellowstone cutthroat trout populations can survive into the future, according to Endicott.
The amount of habitat suitable for Yellowstone cutthroat trout is shrinking, and it largely has to do with climate change. Warmer-than-average temperatures reduce stream flows at lower elevations, pushing the fish toward higher-elevation headwaters.
———
Still, some anglers think restoring native, imperiled fish species in certain lakes, rivers and streams isn't appropriate. Non-native fisheries are important for Montanans who’ve grown up sport fishing, and many people don’t support removing these species, said Gilbert of Walleyes Unlimited.
“(Sport fishing) is a laid back, relaxed way to enjoy life,” he said. “Economically, it’s a huge indicator for the state of Montana.”
To Gilbert, Montana FWP should consider all game fish species equal, whether they are native to the state or not. The department isn’t just charged with preserving species. It’s also charged with making sure the public has an opportunity to pursue and catch fish, he said.
“If you eradicate rainbow, browns and brook trout, you’ve taken away a tremendous opportunity for people to enjoy fishing. You won’t replace that with the native (fish),” he said. ”It’s like trying to go back to the days of the buffalo and the wolves and the game that we had 150 or 200 years ago. Times have changed, people have changed, conditions have changed.”
Gilbert testified in support of Senate Bill 360, sponsored by Rep. Mike Lang-R, Malta, at two hearings this legislative session. Conversations around the bill culminated in Montana’s legal review of fish removal projects.
The legal review resulted in a re-interpretation of state law. Department officials concluded that all projects involving fish removal require the commission’s authorization to move forward.
“We’ve had controversy around fish removal projects in the past. We just wanted to make sure our process was right,” said Greg Lemon, a spokesperson for FWP.
The determination affected projects that involved any form of fish removal. It didn't matter what stage of the Montana Environmental Policy Act vetting process they were in.
SB 360 as passed mandates that the department complete a review of the state fisheries management plan by 2023, considering public input in the process.
However, an earlier draft of the bill listed native and non-native “fish species of greatest importance” and directed FWP to “take all appropriate steps to improve and enhance fishing opportunities” for those 23 species.
The commission would have been required to consider replacing sport fishing opportunities lost because of native threatened, endangered or sensitive fish species management projects.
Mike Bias, executive director of the Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana, supported SB 360 after it was amended. However, he opposed the early bill draft.
The idea that fisheries managers would have to mitigate for impacts to non-native, invasive fish species while conducting projects to restore imperiled fish isn’t sound fisheries science, he said.
Bias said he worried the bill would lead to more illegal invasive fish introductions, as the department would be forced to manage fisheries for many non-native species.
Gilbert said he would have liked it if the early version of SB 360 passed, but it became increasingly apparent that that wasn’t likely. That led to the extensive amendments to the bill.
The final version simply called on FWP to update its statewide fisheries management plan, keeping public input in mind.
“The public sees things that are happening or aren’t happening. And if they see things that aren’t happening, they want the commission and FWP to go in and review the plan,” Gilbert said. “Any plan needs to be reviewed.”
———
In May, FWP officials and commissioners talked about the fish removal projects up for review at a virtual work session.
Hank Worsech, director of FWP, said at the session that requiring the commission to approve fish removal projects improves transparency within the department.
Everything the department does that requires a removal or "take" goes through the commission, yet the department can remove 40 miles of aquatic species under a go-ahead from a resource supervisor or biologist, he said.
"I had groups that did not know we were removing that many fish or killing fish like that," he said.
Patrick Byorth, a commissioner representing southwestern Montana, said at the session that he is disturbed by the fact that vetted projects are being held up based on a bill that doesn’t specifically address fish removal.
Stalling projects that are expensive, involve extensive planning, require investments from the department, outfitters, business people, landowners and all kinds of agencies doesn't seem to be grounded in policy or statute, Byorth said.
“It seems to be political,” he said.
Elliott of Montana Trout Unlimited said the department’s legal review “happened in a black box,” and partners didn’t know restoration work would require additional approval until it was close to the time when projects would be getting underway.
Trout Unlimited invested thousands of dollars in many of the projects up for review. They include a westslope cutthroat trout and arctic grayling restoration project on the North Fork of Spanish Creek, a brook trout removal project on the Shields River and the Buffalo Creek project.
“If projects become a popularity contest with the commission, it might hurt Trout Unlimited,” Elliott said. “I am open to seeing what they’re seeing, but we’re changing four decades of what was the department’s understanding of the law without transparency.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.