Montana officials are weighing whether to authorize over a dozen new and ongoing native fish restoration projects thanks to a recent legal review.
A change to legal procedures means 14 projects to restore native fish in rivers, streams and lakes across the state must be approved by the five-person Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission in order to move ahead this field season.
Commissioners are scheduled to vote on the projects at a virtual meeting on June 24. All 14 projects were all singled out because they call for removal of non-native fish. They also haven’t been approved by the commission at any point in the past.
Fisheries managers remove non-native fish using a variety of methods, which can include netting, electrofishing or fish-killing chemicals like rotenone. After non-native fish are gone from a water body, managers restore them with native fish species.
At a virtual work session on Tuesday, officials said removing non-native fish for conservation purposes can be controversial.
Temporary loss of fishing opportunities and concerns over impacts on humans, livestock and other wildlife has generated opposition, officials said. However, all projects are thoroughly vetted in environmental assessments.
During a legal review prompted by conversations around Senate Bill 360, leaders within the department determined that all fish restoration projects involving fish removal must be approved by the commission, according to Greg Lemon, a spokesperson for the department.
SB 360, sponsored by Rep. Mike Lang- R, Malta, mandated that the department complete a review of its state fisheries management plan by 2023, considering public input in the process. The bill was signed by Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on April 30.
The change to state policy took some groups with investments in wild fish restoration off guard.
Clayton Elliott, government affairs coordinator for Montana Trout Unlimited, said the department’s legal review “happened in a black box.” Private partners didn’t know the restoration work would require additional approval until it was nearing crunch time for the work to get underway, he said.
“I’m just surprised that at this point in time when we’re entering the field season, that we saw the need to stop all these native species restoration projects that have been vetted by the department,” said Pat Byorth, a commissioner representing southwestern Montana.
Hank Worsech, director of Montana FWP, said at Tuesday’s work session that requiring commission approval for restoration projects involving fish removal improves transparency with the public.
“When we kill a bunch of species, people need to know about it,” he said.
Eileen Ryce, fisheries division administrator for FWP, said the department plans to collect comments on the projects before the June 24 meeting.
