Montana officials unanimously voted Thursday to allow 22 native fish restoration projects around the state to move forward this field season.
The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission’s decision to authorize the projects came after state officials changed procedures for authorizing restoration work that requires removal of non-native fish.
Fisheries managers use various methods to get rid of non-native fish for conservation purposes. The methods include netting, electrofishing or a introducing a fish-killing chemical called rotenone to a waterbody. After non-native fish are gone, native fish are restored to rivers, lakes and streams.
Conversations around Senate Bill 360, introduced this legislative session, led Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to launch a legal review of fisheries management practices. The bill as passed required the department to do a full review of its state fisheries management plan by 2023, keeping public input in mind.
Eight of 22 projects had already gone through the commission-approval process and one had been authorized.
All projects were at varying stages of the Montana Environmental Policy Act and National Environmental Policy Act vetting process.
The department held a work session on May 18 to discuss the commission’s authority over non-native fish removal and launched a comment period. Staff collected 209 comments, 172 of which were in support of all or portions of the projects.
Mike Bias, executive director of the Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana, said on Thursday that fish removal projects improve Montana’s fisheries and enhance angling opportunities across the state.
Nick Gevock, conservation director for the Montana Wildlife Federation, thanked the commission for authorizing the fish removal projects.
“We know these go through extensive planning and it’s important to see that work through and get this work done,” he said. “Often these are somewhat controversial, but we know that the professional staff at FWP put a tremendous amount of energy into these, and these are the ones that made the cut.”
Commissioners on Thursday also approved a rule that lifts harvest regulations on Buffalo Creek in the Beartooth Mountains.
FWP, the National Park Service and the U.S. Forest Service want to remove non-native rainbow trout the historically fishless stream north of Yellowstone National Park.
Rainbows from Buffalo Creek are leaking into Slough Creek, threatening native Yellowstone cutthroat trout populations in the Lamar River basin in the park. Officials want to use rotenone to kill rainbows in Buffalo Creek.
Agencies finished collecting public comments on the project’s environmental assessment this spring, but chemical treatments in the creek were delayed until 2022 following FWP’s legal review.
At Thursday’s meeting, commissioners voted to lift rainbow trout harvest regulations in Buffalo Creek and its tributaries. Anglers are now required to harvest all rainbow trout they catch there.
