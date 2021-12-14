Support Local Journalism


Thirteen projects that involve removing fish from ponds, rivers and streams for conservation purposes can move ahead next year, though some are still moving through an environmental assessment process.

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission at a meeting Tuesday unanimously approved 13 projects that involve removal of non-native fish for the 2022 field season. Seven of the projects are in Region 3, which encompasses southwest Montana.

Of the 13 projects, 10 are designed to conserve native fish populations and three are designed to remove illegally-introduced species, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. The illegal introductions occurred in unnamed ponds near Lewistown, Big Sandy and in southeastern Montana.

The fish removal projects approved Tuesday are in varying stages of the environmental assessment and public review process. Ten still have environmental assessments pending, meaning a vote from the commission isn’t a guarantee they’ll move ahead.

Commission approval does mean fisheries managers can advance plans to remove brook trout from Bender, Bryant and McVey creeks — three tributaries of the Big Hole River — in an effort to conserve westslope cutthroat trout.

Managers can also move forward with plans to remove hybridized cutthroat trout from Schultz Creek, another Big Hole tributary, as part of a project to conserve westslope cutthroat trout and Arctic grayling.

Near Paradise Valley, managers can advance a Yellowstone cutthroat trout conservation project that involves removing rainbow and brook trout from Mill Creek Meadow Spring Creek.

A westslope cutthroat trout conservation projects along Ray and Dutchman creeks, two tributaries of the Upper Missouri River, can also move ahead.

Fisheries managers use various methods to remove non-native fish from rivers and streams, including netting, electrofishing and introducing a fish-killing chemical called rotenone.

Six of the restoration projects included in Tuesday’s list call for the use of chemicals to kill non-native fish. Another five call for mechanical removal. Two call for both mechanical and chemical removals.

Clayton Elliott, conservation and government affairs director of Montana Trout Unlimited, said it’s important to underscore the significant public process that went into approving all 13 fish restoration projects.

“Many of these projects … underscore the opportunities to improve watershed health and improve species conservation, but also create a lot of economic opportunities in our rural communities,” he said at the meeting.

Abigail St. Lawrence, speaking on behalf of the Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana, said that in May, FOAM submitted a letter to Montana FWP in strong support of proposed fish restoration projects.

“The fact is that throughout the world, and certainly in Montana, we know that the projects that are proposed today and the ones that have been performed previously are a robust and effective method for native fisheries restoration and conservation,” she said at the meeting.

In Montana’s last legislative session, state legislators spurred conversations around fish removal that resulted in a change to FWP’s legal procedures for authorizing the work.

Now, any project that involves removal of non-native fish first needs approval from the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission.

In the spring, 14 out of 22 fish restoration projects that were scheduled for the 2021 field season entered a state of limbo. The commission greenlit those projects at a meeting in June.

Senate Bill 360 — the bill that sparked the legal change — passed with a mandate that FWP complete a review of the state fisheries management plan by 2023, considering public input in the process.

The department plans to review and update the management plan in 2022 and seek commission approval late 2022 or early 2023, staff wrote. There will also be public meetings on the plan.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

