Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approves fish removal projects By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Dec 14, 2021 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thirteen projects that involve removing fish from ponds, rivers and streams for conservation purposes can move ahead next year, though some are still moving through an environmental assessment process.The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission at a meeting Tuesday unanimously approved 13 projects that involve removal of non-native fish for the 2022 field season. Seven of the projects are in Region 3, which encompasses southwest Montana.Of the 13 projects, 10 are designed to conserve native fish populations and three are designed to remove illegally-introduced species, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. The illegal introductions occurred in unnamed ponds near Lewistown, Big Sandy and in southeastern Montana. The fish removal projects approved Tuesday are in varying stages of the environmental assessment and public review process. Ten still have environmental assessments pending, meaning a vote from the commission isn’t a guarantee they’ll move ahead.Commission approval does mean fisheries managers can advance plans to remove brook trout from Bender, Bryant and McVey creeks — three tributaries of the Big Hole River — in an effort to conserve westslope cutthroat trout.Managers can also move forward with plans to remove hybridized cutthroat trout from Schultz Creek, another Big Hole tributary, as part of a project to conserve westslope cutthroat trout and Arctic grayling.Near Paradise Valley, managers can advance a Yellowstone cutthroat trout conservation project that involves removing rainbow and brook trout from Mill Creek Meadow Spring Creek.A westslope cutthroat trout conservation projects along Ray and Dutchman creeks, two tributaries of the Upper Missouri River, can also move ahead.Fisheries managers use various methods to remove non-native fish from rivers and streams, including netting, electrofishing and introducing a fish-killing chemical called rotenone.Six of the restoration projects included in Tuesday’s list call for the use of chemicals to kill non-native fish. Another five call for mechanical removal. Two call for both mechanical and chemical removals. Clayton Elliott, conservation and government affairs director of Montana Trout Unlimited, said it’s important to underscore the significant public process that went into approving all 13 fish restoration projects.“Many of these projects … underscore the opportunities to improve watershed health and improve species conservation, but also create a lot of economic opportunities in our rural communities,” he said at the meeting.Abigail St. Lawrence, speaking on behalf of the Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana, said that in May, FOAM submitted a letter to Montana FWP in strong support of proposed fish restoration projects.“The fact is that throughout the world, and certainly in Montana, we know that the projects that are proposed today and the ones that have been performed previously are a robust and effective method for native fisheries restoration and conservation,” she said at the meeting.In Montana’s last legislative session, state legislators spurred conversations around fish removal that resulted in a change to FWP’s legal procedures for authorizing the work.Now, any project that involves removal of non-native fish first needs approval from the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission.In the spring, 14 out of 22 fish restoration projects that were scheduled for the 2021 field season entered a state of limbo. The commission greenlit those projects at a meeting in June.Senate Bill 360 — the bill that sparked the legal change — passed with a mandate that FWP complete a review of the state fisheries management plan by 2023, considering public input in the process.The department plans to review and update the management plan in 2022 and seek commission approval late 2022 or early 2023, staff wrote. There will also be public meetings on the plan. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Yellowstone National Park Yellowstone National Park opens for winter season Wednesday 29 min ago Business New brewery, brew supply store opens in Four Corners 44 min ago City Bozeman Fire Department releases 2020 annual report 59 min ago County Gallatin County Commission advances 6 conservation easements 1 hr ago Environment Protesters push against logging in popular area south of Bozeman Dec 13, 2021 Environment Report: NorthWestern Energy violated two rules in dam malfunction Dec 13, 2021 What to read next Yellowstone National Park Yellowstone National Park opens for winter season Wednesday Business New brewery, brew supply store opens in Four Corners City Bozeman Fire Department releases 2020 annual report County Gallatin County Commission advances 6 conservation easements Environment Protesters push against logging in popular area south of Bozeman Environment Report: NorthWestern Energy violated two rules in dam malfunction Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Protesters push against logging in popular area south of Bozeman Posted: Dec. 13, 2021 Report: NorthWestern Energy violated two rules in dam malfunction Posted: Dec. 13, 2021 Officials release final grazing management plan for the east side of Paradise Valley Posted: Dec. 11, 2021 CWD detected in Livingston-area hunting district for the first time Posted: Dec. 10, 2021 Agreement sets part of Paradise Valley ranch aside for elk winter range Posted: Dec. 8, 2021 Latest Local Yellowstone National Park opens for winter season Wednesday 29 min ago New brewery, brew supply store opens in Four Corners 44 min ago Bozeman School District increases pay for classified, professional workers 44 min ago Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approves fish removal projects 44 min ago