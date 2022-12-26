Grizzly Bear

A grizzly bear pictured in Yellowstone National Park on May 10, 2014.

 Kimberly Shields/NPS

Montana officials extended the public comment period for its new statewide grizzly bear management plan, fulfilling a request from environmental groups who asked for the extension.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced earlier this month that public comment on its statewide grizzly plan would close on Feb. 4, 30 days longer than initially planned. The decision came a couple of weeks after more than two dozen conservation groups pushed the state agency for the extension, arguing that people needed more time to weigh in.

Hank Worsech, FWP director, said in a news release that FWP wants people to “have a chance to share their best ideas with us” and that extending the comment period would accomplish that.


Michael Wright is the Chronicle’s managing editor. He can be reached at mwright@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2638.

