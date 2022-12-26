Montana officials extended the public comment period for its new statewide grizzly bear management plan, fulfilling a request from environmental groups who asked for the extension.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced earlier this month that public comment on its statewide grizzly plan would close on Feb. 4, 30 days longer than initially planned. The decision came a couple of weeks after more than two dozen conservation groups pushed the state agency for the extension, arguing that people needed more time to weigh in.
Hank Worsech, FWP director, said in a news release that FWP wants people to “have a chance to share their best ideas with us” and that extending the comment period would accomplish that.
“We know the holidays are a busy time for people and their families,” Worsech said.
FWP released the draft plan in early December. It’s meant to guide the long-term management and conservation of grizzlies in Montana. It would replace the state’s existing plans for managing grizzlies in southwest and western Montana.
Federal officials have tried to delist the Yellowstone ecosystem population, but lawsuits from conservationists reversed those efforts, leaving the bears protected under the law. Montana has petitioned the federal government to delist the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem population, and it supports Wyoming’s petition to delist the Yellowstone bears.
Conservation groups argue the bears still warrant protection in part because they’re genetically isolated.
FWP’s draft plan outlines how the state wants to deal with human-grizzly conflicts and support genetic connectivity between isolated bear populations in the Yellowstone ecosystem and the Northern Continental Divide. It also addresses how bears will be managed outside federally designated recovery zones and in connectivity areas between the zones.