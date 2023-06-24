Firefighters

Twenty-two DNRC wildland firefighters deploy to Alberta, Canada, through the Northwest Compact to serve as a Type II Hand Crew in June 2023. Photo provided by the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

 Courtesy of DNRC

With fire season yet to erupt in the Treasure State, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation sent 22 wildland firefighters to Canada to help combat wildfires there.

The DNRC sent the firefighters to Alberta through the Northwest Compact, a pact among states, provinces, and territories in the U.S. and Canada that facilitates the sharing of firefighters. Their first day on the job was June 21.

The firefighters were assigned to the Kimiwan Complex of fires in the Peace River Fire Protection Area of northwest Alberta. Alberta has been in a crisis state because of the wildfires, which have been ongoing since March.


