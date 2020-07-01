Several conservation and outdoor recreation groups are requesting that Republican Sen. Steve Daines include all motorized vehicles in a bill to increase penalties for illegally landing aircraft in wilderness areas.
Earlier this month, Daines introduced a bill to increase the fine for those caught illegally landing aircraft in designated wilderness to $20,000. The move was announced after a Bozeman couple received a $500 fine for illegally landing their helicopter in the Bob Marshall Wilderness this May. Individuals caught illegally landing helicopters in wilderness areas face a maximum $500 fine, six months in prison, or both.
Leaders from 10 groups representing conservation, hunting, angling, horseback riding, outfitting, and other outdoor interests signed a letter to Daines asking him to expand the bill. The letter said unauthorized aircraft landings aren’t the only type of illegal vehicle use in wilderness areas, and that illegal entry on snowmobiles, dirt bikes and other vehicles is more common.
“We appreciate Sen. Daines taking a stand for wilderness areas,” wrote Amy Robinson, conservation director at Montana Wilderness Association, in the letter. “But if the goal of the bill is to ensure Montanans find the peace and quiet they need and expect when they go to public lands that are off-limits to motorized use, then his bill must address the more pressing problem of OHV and snowmobile use on all public lands where they aren’t allowed.”
The letter was also sent to Sen. Jon Tester and Congressman Greg Gianforte.
Robinson said in an interview wilderness areas are too sacred and special for motorized use, and people go to those places anticipating not to see motorized vehicles.
“It’s not in the spirit of wilderness,” she said.“This is an opportunity to address trespassing in its entirety.”
Robinson said she was initially surprised to see that Daines wanted to issue harsher penalties for illegal aircraft use. In 2018, Daines wrote a letter to Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue encouraging the secretary to reopen eight airstrips in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex.
“Aviation provides one of the lowest forms of environmental impact and I believe reopening a few of these airstrips will provide needed access to these areas for hikers and backpackers alike, bolstering Montana’s $7 billion outdoor recreation economy,” Daines wrote at the time.
However, Montanans’ response to the illegal helicopter landing in May and Daines’ bill is heartening, Robinson said. It shows Montanans care about their wilderness areas.
Miles Novak, a Daines spokesperson, said in an email the senator has received the letter and is reviewing it.
In addition to increasing penalties for operating motor vehicles in wilderness areas, letter signees recommended applying increased penalties on “wilderness study areas, recommended wilderness areas, and other areas of public land currently closed to motorized vehicles.”
Signees also encouraged Daines to support the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act, which would add almost 80,000 acres to the Bob Marshall, Scapegoat and Mission Mountains Wilderness Areas. The bipartisan bill would also open more than 2,000 acres of land to snowmobiling and preserve mountain bike access on almost 4,000 acres.
Tester first introduced that bill in 2017, and then reintroduced it in 2019. The bill has been referred to the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.
Since Daines serves on that Senate committee, Robinson hopes he will support a hearing about the bill before the congressional session ends. He has not supported it in the past, she said.
Novak said Daines supports holding a hearing on the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act and “will continue to listen to stakeholders, tribal members, and the community to find a solution to strengthen the bill to address concerns.”
