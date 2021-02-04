Montana officials on Thursday approved new restrictions limiting the transportation of deer, elk and moose carcasses statewide in an effort to prevent additional spread of chronic wasting disease.
Members of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission voted unanimously to approve the rule recommended by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks at Thursday’s virtual meeting, but they requested that its language be reworked for clarity.
The new rule requires all hunters to either leave the spinal column and head of deer, elk or moose hunted in Montana at the kill site or dispose of the parts at a sanctioned landfill. As long as the ungulate parts ultimately end up in a landfill that meets the department’s criteria, carcasses can be taken to a taxidermist or to a home for processing.
Landfills approved for disposal include “virtually any commercial facility that collects trash,” according to Brian Wakeling, FWP game management bureau chief. The department wants to prevent people from dumping carcasses in other parts of the state where CWD isn’t present.
While Commissioner Brain Cebull supported the intent of the rule proposed by the department, he worried its wording might confuse hunters. “If I opened up the regulation book and read this, I might be confused as to whether or not I am allowed to take the head and skull to a taxidermist,” he said.
As written, the rule banned the transportation of the deer, elk and moose carcasses except when the head and spinal column “will be disposed of in a class II landfill in Montana.” Commissioners voted to adopt the rule, but requested that Cebull work with FWP’s legal team to finalize the language.
Pat Tabor, chair of the commission, said he wants to make sure no improper carcass disposals occur, but he doesn’t want to inadvertently discourage people from processing game using normal procedures.
Andrew McKean, a commissioner, encouraged the department to increase public outreach so all hunters understand the new rule and it doesn’t diminish participation in hunting.
“This can be an intimidating thing for a lot of people to read without some really clear guidance about what it really means,” he said.
Nick Gevock, conservation director for the Montana Wildlife Federation, said his organization supports the rule and thanked commissioners for rewording it. He encouraged commissioners to consider those who like to do their own taxidermy when reworking the language.
The rule limiting carcass disposal was already in place in CWD-positive management zones before the commission took it up on Thursday. Now the rule applies to the whole state. Because CWD has spread across the state quickly, it’s been a challenge for department officials to keep up with it, Wakeling said.
Officials hope applying the rule to the whole state will help them better address the disease as it expands into new areas.
CWD is an always-fatal disease that causes organ damage in ungulates. It spreads through direct contact between animals. The disease was first detected in Montana in the wild in 2017, but it has since spread to many areas across the state.
Hunting districts in northwestern, southwestern, south central, southeastern, eastern and northern Montana have all had positive cases. In some places, the disease has caused wildlife populations to decline.
Gallatin County’s first CWD detection was in a white-tailed deer north of Bozeman last May. A month later, the Fish and Wildlife Commission adopted a state management plan to limit the spread of the disease. The plan called for continued testing of animals in certain areas, prioritizing testing of deer.
After a surveillance effort in northwest, southwest and eastern Montana, officials detected more than 100 positive cases of the disease in hunting districts around Bozeman, Dillon, Sheridan and Lake Fort Peck this December.
A few days later, the Fish and Wildlife Commission approved a special CWD management hunt in nine hunting districts around the Ruby Valley. Data collected by FWP showed prevalence of CWD in whitetails in some areas around the valley exceeded 40%. The management hunt stays in effect until Feb. 15.
Thursday’s meeting was the first with Tabor, Cebull, and K.C. Walsh on the commission. All three commissioners were appointed by Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte in January and later confirmed by the Senate. McKean and Pat Byorth were appointed to the commission under the administration of former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.
