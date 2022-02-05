Due to production issues last night, the Wednesday's A section got reprinted instead of Thursday's. Our pressroom was able to catch the error, but they had already put out for delivery 2500 copies of the wrong A section. The Thursday A section will be reprinted and inserted into the Friday edition.
Montana officials adopted final hunting regulations for a range of wildlife species on Friday, setting the guidance for hunting district boundaries and season structures for the next two years.
The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission adopted final hunting regulations for deer, elk, antelope, moose, black bear, mountain lion, mountain goats, bison, bighorn sheep, upland bird, turkey, and migratory bird seasons at a meeting on Friday.
Final changes reflect an effort by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Park to simplify hunting regulations statewide.
In December, the department released proposals to restructure seasons, consolidate hunting districts, alter quotas and reduce the number of license and permit types. They received public comments through Jan. 21, then tweaked the proposals.
Many of the final changes will impact Region 3, which encompasses southwest Montana. The commission approved proposals to combine, rename and shift the boundaries around deer and elk hunting districts throughout the region.
Deer and elk districts 322, 323, 324, 325, 326, 327 and 330 in Beaverhead and Madison counties will combine to form HD 322, though the Wall Creek Special Hunt section of HD 323 will be maintained for elk.
Districts 331 and 332 in Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Silver Bow and Madison counties will combine. In Beaverhead County, HD 329 and the western portion of HD 328 in will combine, as will HDs 321 and 334.
HDs 319 and 341 in Silver Bow and Deer Lodge counties will combine. In Madison and Jefferson counties, HD 320 and the southern portion of HD 333 will combine.
Mule deer B Licenses were eliminated in districts 318, 321, 334 and 335, and mule deer quotas were adjusted in many districts.
Boundaries around antelope, moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat hunting districts, and black bear and mountain lion management units in Region 3 will also shift.
Some districts and units will combine, others will be eliminated entirely, and quotas will be adjusted to fit the new boundaries. No changes to the state’s bison hunting season or district boundaries were proposed or adopted.
The commission also approved changes to the state’s new black bear hound hunting season in Region 3, limiting the distribution of licenses to no more than one in unit 300, no more than two in unit 301, no more than three in unit 316 and no more than three in unit 319.
