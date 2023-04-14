 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Momentum grows for wildlife crossings on southwest Montana highways

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe
Wildlife crossing
Buy Now

A bison evades vehicle traffic while crossing Highway 191 near its overpass of the Madison River north of West Yellowstone on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

WEST YELLOWSTONE — A lone bison walked north on a snowmobile path last Tuesday, parallel to U.S. Highway 191. It crossed the Madison River on a Jeep trail bridge about 4 miles outside of town, then maneuvered down a steep snow berm onto the road.

The bison lumbered north toward oncoming cars and semi trucks, loosely following the median strip. Vehicles slowed to a near-halt, swerved around the animal and sped back up.


At the turn of spring, a wall of snow still lined the roads around West Yellowstone. Hundreds of bison from the park's central herd were about to migrate toward their calving grounds at the Horse Butte.

Wildlife crossing
Buy Now

A trench, dug by volunteers with the Buffalo Field Campaign and the Montana Department of Transportation, provide an easier option for bison hoping to access and cross Highway 191 near the Madison River on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Wildlife crossing
Buy Now

A juvenile bison walks against traffic on Highway 191 north of West Yellowstone on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Wildlife crossing
Buy Now

A sign warning drivers of bison on Highway 191 north of West Yellowstone barely stands above the snow on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Wildlife crossing
Buy Now

A car speeds past a deer, dead on the side of 19th Avenue in Bozeman on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Wildlife crossing
Wildlife crossing

Conflicts between cars and wildlife is common along U.S. Highway 191.
Wildlife crossing
Wildlife crossing
Buy Now

Elk on a building site along U.S. Highway 191.
Wildlife crossing

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred