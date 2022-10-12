Montana officials are issuing seasonal and year-round restrictions on recreational shooting within two tracts of state trust land in Gallatin County because of public safety concerns and ongoing misuse of the properties.
The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation wrote in a Wednesday news release that beginning on Nov. 12, firearms will be restricted year round on an approximately 15-acre sliver of state trust land just south and east of Axtell Anceney Road.
Erik Eneboe, acting Bozeman Unit Manager, said the area with the permanent ban on shooting encompasses a small corner of a larger 480-acre parcel of state trust land near Gallatin Gateway.
Officials are issuing the closure to protect several area residents who live within the line of sight, according to Eneboe. The rest of the parcel will remain open to recreational shooting.
Additionally, the department is seasonally restricting firearm use on an approximately 640 acre chunk of state trust land south of Logan due to the impacts of intense shooting pressure on grazing lessees in the area.
The affected tract of land is about a half mile south of U.S. Interstate 90 on Buffalo Jump Road. There, people won’t be allowed to discharge firearms for several weeks each fall and spring. The closures will take place each year from Nov. 12 to Nov. 25, then from April 15 to June 30.
The fall closure will allow for “fence, water well, and solar panel repair and lease evaluation,” and the spring closure will allow for “active grazing, fence repair, and general management activities,” according to DNRC.
“Montana State Trust Lands are working lands managed to generate millions of dollars in revenue annually for Montana students and other beneficiaries,” Eneboe said in the news release. “The ability to generate income from these lands is being jeopardized by the intense recreational shooting taking place.”
Eneboe emphasized that it’s not illegal to recreate and shoot on state trust land, but “state lands have a lot of recreational pressure in general, and we’re seeing a lot of debris left behind,” including glass, targets and spent shells.
The density of recreational shooting, especially on the Logan parcel, is causing surface lessees who pay grazing fees to feel unsafe while fixing fences and turning livestock out for use. The temporary closure will allow them to work safely in the area, according to Eneboe.
“The end game of misuse can be a total closure, but that’s not what we want to do,” he said. The department believes signage may help, and sporting groups have continued to help DNRC staff to clean up the properties.
“Each of us has a responsibility to care for State Trust Land and we need the public’s help to keep each other accountable,” Eneboe said. “Please report all misuse to Fish, Wildlife and Parks enforcement or the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.”
People can report negligent use of firearms to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office by calling 911. They can report recreational use violations by calling 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668) or submitting tips online at https://myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/tipmont.
There is an online interactive map of all recreational use closures and restrictions on Montana’s state trust lands at http://dnrc.mt.gov/recreation.
