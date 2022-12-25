Let the news come to you

Missouri Headwaters State Park is hosting a ranger-guided hike to celebrate the beginning of 2023 on New Year’s Day.

The First Day hike officially starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. It will include a tour of Fort Rock, featuring wintry views of the rivers and mountains around the Gallatin Valley, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wrote in a news release.

Missouri Headwaters State Park lies 5 miles northeast of Three Forks on Trident Road. It’s where the Madison, Gallatin and Jefferson rivers meet to form the Missouri.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

