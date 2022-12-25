Missouri Headwaters State Park is hosting a ranger-guided hike to celebrate the beginning of 2023 on New Year’s Day.
The First Day hike officially starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. It will include a tour of Fort Rock, featuring wintry views of the rivers and mountains around the Gallatin Valley, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wrote in a news release.
Missouri Headwaters State Park lies 5 miles northeast of Three Forks on Trident Road. It’s where the Madison, Gallatin and Jefferson rivers meet to form the Missouri.
Visitors can expect to walk for 2 to 4 miles, depending on interest. Before setting out, they can enjoy some toasted bagels, hot chocolate and a warming fire at the main picnic grounds. The food will be served at 10 a.m.
“Participants are asked to come prepared with warm clothes and sturdy boots, and to leave pets at homes,” the department wrote. “A minimum participant age of 8 years is recommended.”
Montana FWP is also organizing First Day hikes on New Year’s Day at Flathead Lake, Lone Pine, Travelers’ Rest, First Peoples Buffalo Jump, Spring Meadow Lake, Pictograph Cave and Makoshika state parks.
The hikes occur each year across the country to get families outdoors on New Year’s Day. They are co-sponsored by America’s State Parks — a national nonprofit. All 50 states are participating in the event this year, according to a Dec. 20 news release from FWP.
Missouri Headwaters State Park has not hosted a First Day Hike in the last two years, but nearby Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park did organize one that it called “The Off-Switch” on Jan. 1, 2021.
On Friday, Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park wrapped up its holiday candlelight tours, which followed the developed cave route.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.