Montana officials approved a rule that requires anglers to kill and report any smallmouth bass they catch along a stretch of the upper Yellowstone River and the entire Shields River.
On Tuesday, members of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission unanimously approved the mandatory catch, kill and report regulation for smallmouth bass caught along about 90 miles of the upper Yellowstone River and the entire Shields River.
Anglers who fish the Shields River or the Yellowstone River between the boundary of Yellowstone National Park and the Springdale Bridge Fishing Access Site must kill and report any smallmouth bass they catch to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
Smallmouth bass are invasive and predatory, and officials worry that an established population in the upper Yellowstone River could threaten native Yellowstone cutthroat trout in the river and in Yellowstone National Park.
Bass are abundant in the lower Yellowstone River, and they have slowly but steadily moved upstream. Scientists have found little evidence of bass upstream of Big Timber, but isolated reports have surfaced around Emigrant and the Highway 89 Bridge.
This February, an angler caught a smallmouth bass in the upper Yellowstone River near its confluence with the Gardner River, just north of Yellowstone National Park. It was the farthest upstream report of the species ever documented along the river.
The angler did not know what he had caught, so he released the bass back into the river. The U.S. Geological Survey’s Northern Rocky Mountain Science Center stepped in to conduct environmental DNA sampling.
The team detected bass DNA in one of several water samples collected along the upper Yellowstone River, but they found no bass DNA in the Gardner River samples.
Eileen Ryce, Fisheries Division administrator for FWP, said that the significant distance between Emigrant and the area of the most recent report leads the department to guess that the fish came from an illegal introduction.
A catch, kill, report regulation may provide the department with smallmouth bass tissues that can provide more definitive information on where the fish came from, she said.
Ryce noted that the catch, kill, report strategy has been very useful in other waters, where department staff have been able to use otolith — or ear bone — tissues to identify the source populations of illegally-introduced fish.
Commissioner Pat Tabor asked whether the department could use its TIP-MONT hotline program to seek information on any illegal introduction associated with the smallmouth bass report.
Phil Kilbreath, recreation and commercial wildlife program manager for FWP, said the department’s enforcement division could put together a reward for information on a possible unauthorized introduction.
Clayton Elliott, conservation and government affairs director for Montana Trout Unlimited, said it was news to him that the department suspected the smallmouth bass came from an illegal introduction, and his organization would be happy to pledge money toward securing a conviction.
Abigail St. Lawrence of the Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana said members look forward to submitting any data that guides or their clients obtain while catching and killing smallmouth bass.
“FOAM is also very proud to contribute… a pledge to the AIS reward fund,” St. Lawrence said. “Should we be able to find the bucket biologist who decided to go out and introduce this species into the upper Yellowstone, we will be glad to make good on that pledge.”