The man mauled by a grizzly south of Big Sky on Friday is in stable condition at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, according to the family.
Rudy Noorlander, owner and operator of Alpine Adventures in Big Sky, was helping a group of hunters who had rented all-terrain vehicles from the business with tracking a deer near Yellow Mule Trail. Eventually he came across a deer with a smaller adult grizzly nearby, his daughter, KateLynn Noorlander, wrote in an email to the Chronicle.
Noorlander kept his distance and readied his firearm in case the bear got closer, but was charged by a second, larger grizzly that he hadn't initially seen. The gun misfired and Noorlander attempted to fight the bear off with his fists, but was unable to slow it down, KateLynn wrote. Noorlander suffered injuries to the right side of his torso, arms, legs and lower jaw.
The hunters scared off the bear and called for help, according to her account.
"During the encounter, one of the victim's companions fired a pistol at the bear before the bear left," a Montana FWP release stated. FWP officials believe it was a defensive attack because investigators found a cached animal carcass near the attack site.
After the hunting party called 911 at 1:47 p.m., Madison County dispatch requested help from Gallatin County due to the incident's location near of one of the Yellow Mule trails, according to a Saturday news release from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office. Teams from multiple agencies responded and took the wounded man to a Life Flight Helicopter waiting at a nearby helicopter pad, according to a release from Gallatin County.
Noorlander waited for two hours on the scene while responders secured the scene and he was transported to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center. An initial surgery stabilized Noorlander and he was flown to the university hospital in Salt Lake City, KateLynn wrote. She added that the her father is a U.S. Navy veteran and has insurance, but they have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with the medical bills.
The area around where the incident occurred — Yellow Mule and Buck Ridge trails — is closed until further notice by the Custer Gallatin National Forest.
FWP staff performed a grid search of the area from the air on Saturday but were unable to locate any bears, said Morgan Jacobsen, FWP information and education manager for Region 3. He said there were no bears with GPS or radio collars were nearby, according to the agency.
Staff are expected to revisit the site Tuesday and wrap up the field investigation.
