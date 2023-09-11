Let the news come to you

The man mauled by a grizzly south of Big Sky on Friday is in stable condition at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, according to the family.

Rudy Noorlander, owner and operator of Alpine Adventures in Big Sky, was helping a group of hunters who had rented all-terrain vehicles from the business with tracking a deer near Yellow Mule Trail. Eventually he came across a deer with a smaller adult grizzly nearby, his daughter, KateLynn Noorlander, wrote in an email to the Chronicle.

Noorlander kept his distance and readied his firearm in case the bear got closer, but was charged by a second, larger grizzly that he hadn't initially seen. The gun misfired and Noorlander attempted to fight the bear off with his fists, but was unable to slow it down, KateLynn wrote. Noorlander suffered injuries to the right side of his torso, arms, legs and lower jaw.


