An angler shot killed a grizzly bear in self-defense this week in the Tom Miner Basin, Montana, Fish, Wildlife and Parks said Friday.
The incident happened on Aug. 30 on private land in the basin. According to an FWP release, two anglers walking through dense vegetation were charged by a grizzly bear. One of them shot and killed the bear, which was an adult male. No people were injured.
FWP said the anglers likely surprised the bear in a close encounter, and its behavior was defensive. The incident is still under investigation, according to a press release.
FWP is again reminding Montanans that the state is bear country, and to be prepared and take steps to reduce the likelihood of an encounter.
“Grizzly bear populations continue to become denser and more widespread in Montana, increasing the likelihood that residents and recreationists will encounter them in more places each year,” the release said.
This time of year, bears are especially active as they consume more food to prepare for hibernation. This period overlaps with hunting season and other fall recreation, FWP said.
People can try to avoid bear conflicts by carrying bear spray, making noise on the trail, traveling in groups, storing food safely, and avoiding animal carcasses.
People who hunt in places that have or may have grizzly bears can take extra precautions, the release said.
Hunters should look for signs of bears and be cautious around creeks and areas with limited visibility. Hunt with a group of people and try to make localized noise. Hunters should also know that elk calls and cover scents can attract bears.
Hunters should bring the equipment and people necessary to process the game and remove the meat from the kill site as soon as possible, FWP said. If you need to leave meat in the field during processing, hang it 10 feet off the ground and 150 yards from the gut pile.
Upon return, observe the meat with binoculars from at least 200 yards. If it has been disturbed or a bear is in the area, leave and call FWP.
Grizzly bears are still listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act and cannot be hunted.
Last Saturday, two men killed another grizzly in self defense near White Lodge. Earlier this month in Red Lodge, a man killed a black bear who had entered his house, also in self defense.
