Grizzly bear
Buy Now

A grizzly bear tips a dead tree near Obsidian Creek.

 Jim Peaco, NPS

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

An angler shot killed a grizzly bear in self-defense this week in the Tom Miner Basin, Montana, Fish, Wildlife and Parks said Friday.

The incident happened on Aug. 30 on private land in the basin. According to an FWP release, two anglers walking through dense vegetation were charged by a grizzly bear. One of them shot and killed the bear, which was an adult male. No people were injured.

FWP said the anglers likely surprised the bear in a close encounter, and its behavior was defensive. The incident is still under investigation, according to a press release.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.