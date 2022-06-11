Aaron Kindle was butchering a cow elk back in 2007. He noticed there were tiny fragments of lead in the shoulder, where the bullet had passed through the animal.
It was ironic, he said. Kindle hunts so he can feed his family good, clean meat, and the idea of lead poisoning was a tough pill to swallow, especially since his wife was pregnant and his son was 2 years old.
A year later, Kindle switched to copper bullets, and they worked great. He shot another elk, and a bear was later spotted feeding on the carcass. Kindle realized he also didn’t want wildlife to consume lead.
On Saturday morning, Kindle and other hunters and advocates gathered at the Park County Rod and Gun Club in Livingston. They compared the performances of lead-based and copper bullets and discussed how hunters can reduce lead poisoning in eagles by using non-lead ammunition.
“There are so many things we can’t change, but this is one of the things that we can actually change,” said Kindle, the director of sporting advocacy for the National Wildlife Federation. “People who hunt want to conserve wildlife. That’s the image we want to portray.”
Kindle pointed out that of all bullets sold in the United States, 80% are used for recreational shooting. The other 20% are used for hunting. By switching to non-lead bullets while they’re in the field, hunters can protect wildlife from lead exposure, he said.
The National Wildlife Federation is working with hunters and anglers to share resources and promote information about alternatives to lead shot, bullets and tackle. People can go to nwf.org/leadfreelandscapes to find out more.
Mike McTee, a researcher at MPG Ranch in the Bitterroot Valley, shot one lead-based bullet and one copper bullet into two ballistics gels. He set up several water jugs behind them.
The lead-based bullet entered one side of the clear, rectangular block, then splintered into tiny fragments without exiting it. The copper bullet mushroomed, flying directly through the block and two water jugs behind it.
When a lead bullet collides with an animal, the projectile splinters into tiny particles, which remain in the animal’s muscles and internal organs. Eagles and other scavengers feed on the carcasses, swallowing hundreds of tiny dust-like fragments of lead, according to McTee.
Over time, eagles can succumb to the effects of lead poisoning. Researchers at MPG Ranch found that close to 95% of the golden eagles they’d captured in western Montana between 2011 and 2018 had been exposed to the metal.
Vince Slabe, a wildlife biologist with Conservation Science Global, published a study in Science about lead poisoning in eagles this February. His team tested about 1,200 eagles across North America, finding that about 50% of both golden eagles and bald eagles showed signs of repeated lead exposure.
Slabe also found out that across the continent, lead poisoning at that level was suppressing bald eagles’ population growth rates by about 4% and golden eagles’ population growth rates by about 1%.
Now Slabe and others are promoting a voucher program to incentivize the use of non-lead ammo in Montana. People can go to montanahuntersforeagleconservation.org to find out more.
Montana residents with $20 vouchers from the program can use them to offset the cost of one box of factory non-lead ammunition or one box of bullets used in common rifle calibers for big game hunting.
Slabe was passing them out to people at the range on Saturday, but there are still more to distribute, he said. Priority will be given to Madison, Gallatin, Park and Sweet Grass county residents.
Vouchers can be used at Yellowstone Sporting Goods in Livingston, Shedhorn Sports in Ennis and RW Sports in Sheridan. They are entirely funded by grants from AMB West Philanthropies and the American Eagle Foundation, according to Slabe.
Paradise Valley Ranch started a Community Elk Hunt program in 2020. It awards hundreds of Montana residents with free, guided cow elk hunts through a lottery system. In 2021, it adopted a lead-free policy, according to ranch manager Terance Eichhorn.
“It made a lot of sense with the amount of animals we were harvesting, and the gut piles,” Eichhorn said. “I personally switched over to copper last year, and I liked the way they shot. I had a lot of success.”
Rory Kain of Livingston was unaffiliated with Saturday’s event at the Park County Rod and Gun Club, but he was shooting copper-based Barnes Bullets at the range. He switched over to copper bullets two years ago because it was easier for him to access them at the time.
“They shoot really well. The accuracy, the performance — they are great as a hunting bullet,” he said. “They are a little more expensive, but all in all, I’d rather have confidence in my ammo. The accuracy pays for it.”