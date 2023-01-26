Dozens of people gathered in Ennis on Wednesday evening to voice their opposition to the proposed expansion of a gravel pit operation near McAllister during a public hearing.
The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation organized Wednesday’s hearing to gather testimony on a proposal to expand a gravel pit mine on state trust land between McAllister and Ennis, in close proximity to a Madison River tributary and Ennis Lake.
A few people supported an expansion of the mine, citing their confidence in state agencies’ environmental analyses, the revenue that the gravel royalties would generate for public schools and a desire to continue to source materials locally.
The vast majority of people opposed the proposal, sharing a wide variety of concerns. Some believed the project’s environmental analyses were faulty, and others worried the expanded activity could kick up pollutants, threaten the area’s tourism-based economy and damage archeological and natural resources.
Norris-based company A.M. Welles has mined the gravel pit between McAllister and Ennis for three decades, but the site’s materials have almost entirely been extracted. For that reason, the company sought to expand the mine by about 23 acres early on last year.
The operator first needed to renew a gravel permit with Montana DNRC — the state agency that leases state trust land for extractive uses. It also needed to amend an open cut mining permit with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.
After analyzing the proposal, DEQ released its final environmental assessment for the pit expansion in May. In the document, the department approved of the company’s proposal to add processing equipment, including an “asphalt plant, crusher, pug mill, screen, conveyor, and wash plant.”
DNRC also renewed its permit with A.M. Welles, publishing a draft environmental assessment for the site expansion seven months later. Officials from the department have said that staff typically complete the environmental review process during the permitting process.
Many nearby residents were not pleased when they caught wind of the proposal, and some felt like they had been denied a chance to weigh in on it. DNRC officials have said that public scoping was not required for the permit renewal in this instance.
DEQ completed an environmental analysis and issued a permit for the gravel pit expansion before October rolled around, but DNRC’s environmental analysis was still in draft form at that time.
Because the issue generated a lot of public interest and outcry, the DNRC decided to open a 30-day comment period so people could voice their opinions.
The state agency scheduled Wednesday’s public hearing to collect more input on the expansion, and it was accepting written comments through Thursday. The department now has to decide whether to finalize the draft environmental assessment.
“This is a really bizarre process. It’s quite backwards,” said Anne Hedges, director of policy and legislative affairs for the Montana Environmental Information Center. She said the process can be traced back to Montana’s previous legislative session, when DEQ’s procedures for regulating open cut operations were altered.
“Many of the prior protections that once existed no longer exist,” Hedges said. “DEQ can change a reclamation date and post mining land uses without public notice and comment. It can no longer limit hours of operation, offsite sedimentation, noise, light.”
According to Hedges, DNRC’s permit for the gravel pit doesn’t provide the necessary protections, especially since DEQ no longer has the authority to regulate mining activities to the degree that it used to.
She added that DNRC’s permit was issued before its environmental assessment was published, “meaning that many of the potential impacts are unidentified and not included… . The time to mitigate impacts is before the permit is issued.”
Mary Sedwick, an Ennis resident and a Sacajawea Audubon Society member, said the Ennis Lake area is an important study and conservation area for birds. It’s a major stopover site for migrating waterfowl, including ducks, common loons and wigeons.
DNRC’s permit does require the gravel pit operator to try and minimize the environmental impacts of the mine expansion with measures like storing fuels and hazardous materials in an impermeable container and limiting the depth of the mine to avoid groundwater.
However, Sedwick said an asphalt plant “would create such an environmental impact, and the birds are having trouble with loss of habitat as it is. We certainly don’t want to contribute to that.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.