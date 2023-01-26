Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Dozens of people gathered in Ennis on Wednesday evening to voice their opposition to the proposed expansion of a gravel pit operation near McAllister during a public hearing.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation organized Wednesday’s hearing to gather testimony on a proposal to expand a gravel pit mine on state trust land between McAllister and Ennis, in close proximity to a Madison River tributary and Ennis Lake.

A few people supported an expansion of the mine, citing their confidence in state agencies’ environmental analyses, the revenue that the gravel royalties would generate for public schools and a desire to continue to source materials locally.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.