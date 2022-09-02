Let the news come to you

A full fishing closure will go into effect for a nearly 27 mile stretch of the upper Big Hole River on Saturday, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks announced in a release.

The closure extends from Dixie Bridge to the confluence with the North Fork of the Big Hole River. FWP said they closed the stretch because of low stream flows.

The closure replaces a previous hoot owl restriction on the stretch of river, which prohibits fishing from 2 p.m. to midnight daily and had been in place since July 29.

Isabel Hicks covers agriculture and is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com

