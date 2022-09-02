A full fishing closure will go into effect for a nearly 27 mile stretch of the upper Big Hole River on Saturday, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks announced in a release.
The closure extends from Dixie Bridge to the confluence with the North Fork of the Big Hole River. FWP said they closed the stretch because of low stream flows.
The closure replaces a previous hoot owl restriction on the stretch of river, which prohibits fishing from 2 p.m. to midnight daily and had been in place since July 29.
“Hoot owl restrictions and full fishing closures are designed to protect fish that become more susceptible to disease and mortality when conditions, such as low flows and high water temperatures, combine with other stressors, including catch-and-release fishing,” FWP said in a press release.
Average daily flows on the Big Hole River, measured at a gauge near Wise River, fell below 100 cubic feet per second this week — meeting conditions for a full fishing closure on that section of the river, as detailed in the Big Hole River Watershed Committee Drought plan.
FWP said on Friday afternoon, measured streamflow was at just 97 CFS.
Daytime river temperature on Friday hovered around 67 degrees Fahrenheit.
To limit stress to fish, anglers should consider fishing in cooler waters during times of low flows and high water temperatures in rivers, the press release said.
The closure will remain in place until Oct. 31 or until lifted by FWP in consultation with the Big Hole Watershed Committee.