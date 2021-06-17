For the second time this year, Montana officials closed a portion of the lower Ruby River to fishing because of low flows and high water temperatures.
Flows in the Ruby River sank below 20 cubic feet per second Wednesday at a U.S. Geological Survey gauge near Twin Bridges. Water temperatures reached above 73 degrees on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
The 14-mile closure along the Ruby River starts at the Duncan District Road crossing and continues downstream to the confluence with the Beaverhead River. It’s the same stretch of water closed to fishing on May 14 because of low flows.
The full fishing closure will stay in place until Oct. 15, or until daily average flows exceed 40 cubic feet per second for seven consecutive days, department officials wrote in a news release.
The conditions driven by low snowpack, water supply and inflows to the river triggered a full fishing closure on June 17, according to FWP. Officials expect conditions will remain dry throughout the summer.
FWP Fisheries Bureau Chief Eric Roberts said at a Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission work session on May 18 that the lower Ruby River hit fishing closure criteria at the time largely because of extremely low flows in tributaries.
The initial closure was lifted May 25 after flows on the river rebounded, hitting 20 cubic feet per second for seven days in a row. That closure was reinitiated Thursday.
Roberts said in an interview on Wednesday afternoon that like many rivers, the Ruby usually reaches peak runoff around this time in June. Instead, it is already seeing fishing closures.
“It’s looking pretty dire now,” he said. “We expect it to be a really rough season.”
Low flows and high water temperatures make fish more susceptible to disease and death. To limit any additional stress on fish, FWP staff prohibit angling on waters that meet the criteria for a closure.
To help keep flows up, water users along the Ruby River have taken a 15% reduction in their allocated water. Decreed water users have volunteered to reduce their allocated water by 10%, according to Bill Wood, the dam tender for the Ruby River Water Users Association.
“We’re trying to balance the needs of users who rely on water from the Ruby while maintaining flow levels that fish need,” he said in a news release. “Water levels at Ruby River Reservoir peaked at 93% of capacity this year, which is the first time since 2003 that the dam didn’t spill.”
Recent fish surveys show trout numbers are down on the lower Ruby River.
Biologists estimate there are approximately 191 fish per mile around the upper end of the closure area. The long-term average for that area rests at around 700 fish per mile.
At the lower end of the closure area, there are about 31 fish per mile, according to estimates from biologists. The long-term average for that area is around 800 fish per mile.
“From a fisheries perspective, we’re at historically low trout abundances in the lower Ruby,” said Matt Jaeger, hydropower, native species and Beaverhead-Ruby program manager for FWP. “So that, in combination with poor snowpack and low precipitation leading to low flows and high temperatures, is why we feel an angling closure is warranted.”
