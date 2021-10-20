top story Logging in full swing for city and Forest Service timber projects south of Bozeman By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Oct 20, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Buy Now Claws from a loader pick up processed logs and sorts them near the city of Bozeman's water intake structure in Sourdough Canyon around noon on Tuesday, Oct. 19 , 2021. The work is part of the 300-acre Sourdough Fuels Reduction project south of Bozeman. By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Buy Now Bozeman District Ranger of the Custer Gallatin National Forest Corey Lewellen, left, and Colin Crook, timber sale administrator for the Forest Service, right, point out a feller buncher on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. The feller buncher can cut down multiple trees at the same time with a fast-rotating, circular blade. By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Buy Now Several trees in a stand near Bozeman Creek in the Custer Gallatin National Forest are marked with pink rings. Trees marked with pink are those that crews aren't supposed to cut as they carry out the 4,700-acre Bozeman Municipal Watershed project in the Gallatin range. By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Buy Now Brian Heaston, a city of Bozeman engineer and the Sourdough Fuels Reduction project manager, watches a "feller buncher" gather up bunches of trees, cut them down and place them into piles on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. The feller buncher was operating on Forest Service land just south of the city's land. By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Buy Now A helicopter hovers in an area on city of Bozeman land up Sourdough Canyon on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Cables from the helicopter held downed trees and carried them to a processing site near the city of Bozeman's water intake structure. A Vietnam War-era Huey helicopter whirred through Sourdough Canyon on Tuesday as a cable attached to it lifted downed trees from steep slopes and dropped them in a meadow near Bozeman Creek.Trees that were lowered were picked up by a "processor" and fed through its cutting head. Logs emerged from the machine free of branches and trimmed to a desired length.Many were bound for Livingston, where they'll be cut into lumber at RY Timber's mill, according to Ryan Conner, owner of R and R Conner Helicopters. Others, mostly those from dead lodgepole pine, will get cut into firewood, he said. A "loader" grasped processed logs with its claw-like grapples and stacked them into neat piles. Trucks hauled the logs down the rutted trail toward the trailhead."I would rather see money put toward projects to protect infrastructure than toward an actual fire," Conner said. "It might not be as glorious as fighting fire, but in the end, it's money well-spent." Others, mostly those from dead lodgepole pine, will get cut into firewood, he said. A “loader” grasped processed logs with its claw-like grapples and stacked them into neat piles. Trucks hauled the logs down the rutted trail toward the trailhead.“I would rather see money put toward projects to protect infrastructure than toward an actual fire,” Conner said. “It might not be as glorious as fighting fire, but in the end, it’s money well-spent.” Buy Now A helicopter uses a long cable to pick up a downed tree and carry it to a processing site up Sourdough Canyon on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. The majority of trees processed on Tuesday were lodgepole pine, which don't require much de-limbing, according to Ryan Conner, owner of R and R Conner Helicopters. By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Buy Now A UH-1 Super B helicopter flies across the Sourdough Canyon/Bozeman Creek Trail south of Bozeman on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. The helicopter model was originally used as military aircraft during the Vietnam War era, according to Ryan Conner of R and R Conner Helicopters. By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Conner has been overseeing helicopter work that’s part of the Sourdough Fuels Reduction project. The approximately 300-acre timber project south of Bozeman is taking place on a 380-acre chunk of city land about a mile up Sourdough Canyon.City officials want to reduce fuels around Bozeman Creek in conjunction with the Forest Service, which is carrying out a larger project on nearby federal land.That project — the Bozeman Municipal Watershed project — calls for forest thinning and prescribed burning on about 4,700 acres between Bozeman and Hyalite creeks.By thinning stands of trees and creating fuel breaks, officials hope to limit the chances of a severe wildfire ripping through the Gallatin Range. The goal is not to prevent a fire, but to change the fire’s behavior so it doesn’t become severe, they say.“The threat of fire is not an if, but a when,” said Brian Heaston, a city of Bozeman engineer and the Sourdough Fuels Reduction project manager. “We’ve had fire all the way around us. We’ve just dodged the bullet.”Sedimentation from a severe fire might contaminate Bozeman’s main water source, and debris might clog up the city’s water intake structures, officials claim. Together, the Bozeman and Hyalite creek drainages supply about 80% of Bozeman’s drinking water.“If (a fire) burns at a lower temperature, the soil will remain intact, and vegetation will come back more quickly,” Heaston said. Once trees start to grow back in the project area, hand crews will maintain the sites where logging occurred, he said.On Oct. 11 — the same day the first snowstorm of the season blanketed Bozeman — the popular Sourdough Canyon/Bozeman Creek Trail south of town closed to public use so helicopters could fly timber across it. The area closure applies to the lower part of the trail, its trailhead and the entire mouth of the canyon. It is set to last until Nov. 8.Officials want to keep the public safe as helicopters lift timber on the east side of the trail and carry it over to the processing site west of the trail. That helicopter work is planned continue west of the trail after the closure ends, but timber won’t be flown over the trail at that time, according to Heaston. Buy Now A pile of processed logs rest near the city of Bozeman's water intake structure about a half-mile up the Sourdough Canyon/Bozeman Creek Trail south of town on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A processor works to de-limb the trees and cut them into desired lengths. By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Buy Now Logs are loaded onto a logging truck up Sourdough Canyon on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. The city of Bozeman issued a temporary area closure up and around the Bozeman Creek Trail that started on Oct. 11 and lasts until Nov. 8. By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Signs warning people about the area closure are posted throughout the canyon and along area trails that lead into the project area, he said.Conner said conditions were cold and snowy around the time when the area closure went into effect, but the helicopter work continued because visibility was fine. Poor weather lowers morale and production does suffer, he said.Still, Conner is hopeful that all the helicopter work will be completed by Thanksgiving.Using helicopters to move timber is more expensive than punching in temporary logging roads. However, city officials opted for helicopters because the slopes around Bozeman Creek are steep, and they want to limit sedimentation around the watershed, according to Heaston.On the city’s 380-acre property, plans are to thin large-diameter trees on about 100 acres. Then hand crews will come in and remove some small-diameter trees on another 200 acres, Heaston said. He’d like to have the hand crew work done by the end of next season.Contracts for the two projects are separate, but the city and Forest Service have been maintaining close communication as they work on their respective projects, according to Bozeman District Ranger Corey Lewellen.On Tuesday, Lewellen pointed out a “feller buncher” on Forest Service land just south of the city property. Equipped with a fast-rotating, circular blade, the machine weaved around trees with pink markings, then grabbed and cut down bunches of unmarked trees all at once.Lewellen said the Forest Service plans on taking advantage of the city's four-week area closure. Officials want to get as much of the mechanical work along Bozeman Creek done in that window as they can, he said.Crews are also starting mechanical treatments along Moser Ridge, according to Lewellen. That work is set to last through the winter, he said."Fire likes to move uphill, and it's a lot harder to stop a fire mid-slope," Lewellen said. "There's a much higher probability of success in stopping or minimizing fire behavior on a ridge .... That's why our main fuel breaks are on ridges." Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. 