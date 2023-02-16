Bear Smart Community Resource Fund
A black bear is pictured as it attempts to access trash in a dumpster.

 Courtesy of People and Carnivores

A local organization that works to reduce conflicts between humans and large carnivores has set aside $50,000 in funding for cities, towns, neighborhoods and other communities in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho to work toward becoming “Bear Smart.”

People and Carnivores, a group that helps people access tools and resources to avoid conflicts with bears, wolves and mountain lions, has established the Bear Smart Community Resource Fund for projects in 2023, with potential for additional funding in 2024 and 2025.

Rosie Costain, coexistence program and communications coordinator for the Bozeman nonprofit, said the goal is to provide financial assistance and consulting services for communities that are interested in, or just getting started on  initiatives to prevent human-bear conflicts.


Helena Dore

