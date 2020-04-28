An environmental law firm and two conservation groups plan to sue the Big Sky Water and Sewer District for allegedly leaking polluted water from its storage pond into the West Fork of the Gallatin River.
The Cottonwood Environmental Law Center, Montana Rivers and the Gallatin Wildlife Association have said they will file a lawsuit in federal court accusing the district of violating the Clean Water Act.
The district said it is not breaking the law.
The three groups tested water collected above and below the storage pond on Little Coyote Road. They found higher concentrations of nitrogen and chlorine below the pond than above, which indicates the chemicals are leaching into the ground and the West Fork, an impaired waterway, said John Meyer, attorney for Cottonwood Environmental Law. Likewise, a 2018 report from the Gallatin River Task Force showed increased nitrogen levels below the storage ponds in winter 2017.
The water and sewer district doesn’t have the required permit for this discharge, meaning it is violating the Clean Water Act, Meyer said.
Cottonwood Environmental Law, Montana Rivers and Gallatin Wildlife Association are seeking up to $55,800 per day for the alleged illegal discharge, according to the letter they sent to the water and sewer district last week.
Ron Edwards, the district’s general manager, said the pond, which has a liner to prevent leaking, complies with requirements of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.
He added that the water sampling was flawed because the collection sites the groups chose didn’t account for the network of pipes below the pond that ensure pond water doesn’t mix with groundwater.
“They don’t understand what we have here,” Edwards said.
This isn’t the first legal action the conservation groups have taken against the water and sewer district. The groups recently asked the state to conduct an additional environmental analysis as part of a long-running effort to designate the Gallatin River an Outstanding Water Resource.
The designation would prohibit changes to the river’s water quality. As a result, the water and sewer district would be unable to release treated wastewater as groundwater or into the West Fork because it would eventually reach the Gallatin River and possibly change the water quality.
The legal actions are part of a broader effort to halt the expansion of the Big Sky Water and Sewer District.
On May 5, Big Sky voters will decide whether to increase the area’s 3% resort tax to 4% with the additional 1% going toward a water and sewer project. The tax increase would provide $27 million toward a $35 million upgrade to the wastewater treatment plant. The project would increase the plant’s capacity to accommodate development in Big Sky. It would also enable treated wastewater, which is now used only for irrigation, to be discharged as groundwater.
“Taxpayers up there are deciding whether to expand the district, which can’t even take care of what it already has,” Meyer said.
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.