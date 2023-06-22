Firefighters from all over the state gathered in Helena earlier this month to hone their wildland firefighting skills before the grass turns brown and the trees dry out.
About 90 people turned out for what’s called CAT Camp, a training session held by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s County Assist Team. The team includes members from all over the state — including six based in Gallatin County — and responds to major emergencies, like floods and large wildfires.
The team gets together at the annual camp to ensure all of its equipment is ready for the season. Local firefighters who aren’t part of the team also attend the camp, and a simulated wildfire lets them practice firefighting techniques they normally don’t get to do.
“We were digging hand-line, we were calling in bucket drops with helicopters,” said Reid Templeton, a captain at the Hyalite Fire Department who attended the training.
In addition to Hyalite, firefighters from four other local fire departments attended the training: Amsterdam, Big Sky, Bridger Canyon and Gallatin Gateway. Staff from Gallatin County Emergency Management also attended.
Often local firefighters are called in to help with large wildfires. In some cases, they’re the first ones on scene.
Templeton, who has been with Hyalite Fire for three years, has worked grass fires and helped out on the Bridger Foothills fire in 2020, which torched 30 homes in the Bridger Canyon area.
It was his second time attending the CAT training, but he said it helps fine-tune wildland firefighting skills.
“The CAT camp helps you round out some of that experience,” Templeton said.
The training came at a time when the peak of fire season still seems far away, with plenty of moisture falling and the grass still green.
Patrick Lonergan, director of Gallatin County Emergency Management, said it’s tough to predict how fire season will go, but that long-range forecast calls for an “average fire season” in the state.
The National Interagency Fire Center’s wildland fire outlook from June 1 predicts most of the state will have normal potential for significant wildfires through the summer with the exception of the far northwestern corner, which is expected to see increased risk starting next month.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.