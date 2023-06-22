Bridger Foothills fire
A Bozeman Police officer redirects traffic away from the Bridger Foothills fire on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Firefighters from all over the state gathered in Helena earlier this month to hone their wildland firefighting skills before the grass turns brown and the trees dry out.

About 90 people turned out for what’s called CAT Camp, a training session held by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s County Assist Team. The team includes members from all over the state — including six based in Gallatin County — and responds to major emergencies, like floods and large wildfires.

The team gets together at the annual camp to ensure all of its equipment is ready for the season. Local firefighters who aren’t part of the team also attend the camp, and a simulated wildfire lets them practice firefighting techniques they normally don’t get to do.


Michael Wright is the Chronicle’s managing editor. He can be reached at mwright@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2638.

