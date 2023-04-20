Legend Keepers

Bozeman author and wildlife biologist Bruce Smith is pictured in a portrait above. Smith spent 30 years studying and managing large mammals for the federal government. Later on, he wrote several nonfiction and fiction books about science, conservation and outdoor adventure.

 Provided by Bruce Smith

Bruce Smith was a little bit stunned when he found out that his latest book about a partnership between a sixth grader and a talking mountain goat was a finalist for The Nature Generation’s Green Earth Book Award.

“I’m a newbie at writing children’s fiction. I’ve always written adult nonfiction, based largely on my career as a scientist for 30 years,” said Smith, a local author who once worked as a wildlife biologist for the federal government.

The award honors children’s and young adult literature “that best convey the message of environmental stewardship.”


Legend Keepers
The cover of the children's fiction book "Legend Keepers: The Partnership," which was written by Bozeman author and wildlife biologist Bruce Smith, is pictured above. It's the second book in a trilogy exploring the impacts of climate change on alpine biota.

