Bozeman author and wildlife biologist Bruce Smith is pictured in a portrait above. Smith spent 30 years studying and managing large mammals for the federal government. Later on, he wrote several nonfiction and fiction books about science, conservation and outdoor adventure.
The cover of the children's fiction book "Legend Keepers: The Partnership," which was written by Bozeman author and wildlife biologist Bruce Smith, is pictured above. It's the second book in a trilogy exploring the impacts of climate change on alpine biota.
“I’m a newbie at writing children’s fiction. I’ve always written adult nonfiction, based largely on my career as a scientist for 30 years,” said Smith, a local author who once worked as a wildlife biologist for the federal government.
The award honors children’s and young adult literature “that best convey the message of environmental stewardship.”
Smith is among six finalists in the children’s fiction category. He entered “Legend Keepers: The Partnership” into the running. Award recipients are announced on Earth Day.
“Nature Generation really has a lot of books submitted to it. It’s a pretty high profile competition, so I was stunned to find out I was a finalist,” Smith said.
Smith has penned five nonfiction books about science, natural history and outdoor adventure, and he’s written lots of articles for scientific journals. In recent years, he delved into the world of children’s fiction, publishing the first two books in the “Legend Keepers” trilogy.
The series is geared toward middle school children, but adults can also enjoy it, according to Smith.
“The Chosen One” focuses on an ancient secret entrusted to an orphaned mountain goat named Buddy. It ties in themes about climate change and environmental refugees.
In 2022, Smith published a sequel called “The Partnership,” which ropes in a human character named Garson Strangewalker. The introverted 12-year-old boy develops an interest in glaciers, and he forms an alliance with Buddy after a chance encounter on a mountain.
“I knew I wanted to do more writing for a broad audience, in a way where I could translate the science so a lay audience could understand it better, and understand how it could be used for conservation purposes,” Smith said.
Back in 2022, “The Chosen One” won second place in the “Young Readers’’ and “Children’s and Young Adult — Animal” categories for the Feathered Quill Book Awards.
In 2023, “The Partnership” won first place in the “Children’s and Young Adult — Animal” Feathered Quill Book Awards category.
So far, Smith hasn’t met many children who have read the second book in his series. However, he’s heard from lots of kids who’ve read the first book, and he’s been surprised at how much they love the animal characters.
“I blended what we know about animals from research, and what we would like to know about animals but don’t — the stuff we imagine and wish we knew,” he said. “As a novelist I have this freedom that I don’t have as a scientist writing nonfiction.”
Smith is now writing the third and final book in the “Legend Keepers” trilogy. The process is slow-going, and there are lots of loose ends to tie up. But he’s working toward reaching a satisfying resolution.
