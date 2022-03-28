Craig Clouatre was known throughout Livingston as a family man who loved the outdoors.
Clouatre, 40, was killed in a suspected grizzly bear mauling when he was hiking and looking for antlers in the Six Mile Creek area near Emigrant last week. The town has rallied around Clouatre’s family, creating fundraisers, meal trains and showing support to his wife and four children.
On Monday, state authorities said they were not searching for the bear and did not have plans to because it appears to have been a close, surprise encounter and not a predatory attack. Morgan Jacobsen, spokesperson for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said animal hairs were found at the site and tests will be run to determine if it was a grizzly.
Bev Dawson, a friend of the family for the last 10 years, has launched a bank account to collect money for the Clouatre family. The money will be used to defray living expenses, education costs for their children and mortgage payments.
“If you didn’t know him personally, you saw him driving the Sysco truck,” Dawson said. “… He lifted people up. He treated everyone like he was their close friend and that they were important to him. Everybody’s day was brighter because they encountered him.”
Dawson said she first met Clouatre when she was working in an outdoor store in Livingston and he would regularly come in to purchase mountaineering, climbing and hiking gear. He later introduced her to his wife, Jamie Clouatre, and the two became close, she said.
Jamie is a stay-at-home mom who homeschools her four children, ages 9 to 14 years old, according to Dawson.
“He’s a family man, extremely dedicated and worked very hard to make a life for his family,” Dawson said. “… This is an insurmountable loss. There’s nothing we can do to bring Craig home and the only thing we can do is to help Jamie.”
Dawson said her big dream is for people to raise enough money to pay for the family’s new mortgage. About two years ago the Clouatre family home burned down and they only recently moved into the remodeled home last year.
“It just takes a little bit of money from a lot of people to make a huge difference,” she said.
Cash and checks can be donated in person or mailed to American Bank of Montana at 120 N. 2nd, Livingston, MT 59047. The fund is not set up to take online donations. Those looking to make donations should make checks out to Compassionate Neighbors, Craig Clouatre Family.
The fund opened Monday morning and by 9:15 a.m. it already had donations coming in, according to Dawson.
“The support has been very overwhelming and I’m not exactly surprised by it because of who Craig is but when the bottom falls out and people are there to hold you up, even from a distance or send a though or pray, honest to God, it helps,” she said.
Dawson said the family has always valued their privacy and it’s important to respect that privacy now.
A GoFundMe set up by another family friend, Kristin Wachob, aims to raise $115,000 to help the family out financially. As of Monday, it had reached over $92,000.
Wachob said while GoFundMe is the easiest way to reach the most donors, cash or check donations made out to Jamie Clouatre and dropped off at Gray’s General Sore or the Soup Bar in Livingston are best to avoid the website’s fee.
Wachob added a note from Jamie in the GoFundMe description, where she said she didn’t have many words but thanked everyone sharing memories of Craig and supporting her family.
“He was a vital part of me and our children and it is going to be a struggle for the rest of our lives. To say we are broken is an understatement,” Jamie wrote. “… The support in this community is incredible and I know it comes from Craig.”
Friends have also set up a meal train for the family, with volunteers able to sign up for slots through the end of May. As of Monday, all of March and April was filled, with around nine days open in May.
The meal train organizer, Meagan Rose, wrote that the meals were meant to help the family through the “heartbreaking tragedy” of losing Clouatre.
“He was a man full of joy and kindness. He is known and respected by every restaurant in Park County,” Rose wrote.
Dawson said friends are planning to hold a silent auction and fundraiser that will also serve as a public celebration of life. She expects it will be held in the next few weeks but a firm date has not been set.
“The community is wonderful and they show up here. Livingston is dynamic in that they really show up but the reason they’re showing up is because of who Craig is,” Dawson said.