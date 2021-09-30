Support Local Journalism


A wildfire south of Big Sky saw no growth between Wednesday and Thursday, but warmer and drier weather conditions were expected starting on Thursday.

The Shedhorn fire was first reported at 4 p.m. on Monday. By Thursday, it had torched 74 acres of timber and grass between Big Sky and West Yellowstone. It was 0% contained.

The fire is burning in U.S. Forest Service land along Upper Tumbledown Creek in the Taylor Fork drainage. Portions of it are in the Taylor Hilgard Unit of the Lee Metcalf Wilderness, according to the Forest Service.

An investigation is still underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Marna Daley, a Forest Service spokesperson, said the fire didn’t spread much, if at all, through Thursday. Ground crews were making good progress, especially ahead of a warming and drying trend, she said.

Starting on Thursday, officials predicted that conditions would warm and dry around the fire area through the middle of next week.

There were about 80 people and four helicopters fighting the fire. Firefighters spent the day putting out hotspots, and aerial resources were able to drop water on it all day, according to Daley.

On Monday and Tuesday afternoons, two separate incidents of drones flying over the fire area forced aircraft to land. Flying a drone when wildfire suppression efforts are going on carries a civil penalty of up to $20,000 in fines. Interfering with firefighting efforts on public land is a federal crime punishable by up to 12 months in prison.

Daley said there were no further drone sightings on Thursday. 

Meanwhile, a new fire start was reported in southern Park County on Thursday.

Park County said in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon that a fire had started in Cinnabar Basin, northwest of Gardiner. The post said fire crews were on their way there, and that no structures were reported to be threatened. 

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

