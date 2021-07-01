Forest Service and Madison County crews worked to suppress three small, lightning-caused wildfires Thursday in the Madison and Gravelly mountain ranges south of Cameron.
The fires started after a thunderstorm blew through the Madison Valley on Wednesday night.
One of the fires was burning in the Madison Range south of Cameron around the intersection of U.S. Highway 287 and Montana Highway 87, according to Joe Brummell, director of Disaster and Emergency Services for Madison County.
Brummell said the other two wildfires were burning on the opposite side of Highway 287 in the Gravelly Range. He estimated the three fires had each consumed less than a tenth of an acre by 4 p.m. on Thursday.
“They are all pretty small,” he said.
The fires started after lightning struck around the Madison Valley on Wednesday night during a thunderstorm, according to Brummell. Madison County’s volunteer firefighters responded to the fires at about 11 p.m., he said.
The crews were released from duty at around 7 a.m. on Thursday, when firefighters from the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest’s Madison Ranger District assumed command, Brummell said.
Crews had to hike up steep mountain faces to get to the areas where the fires ignited.
Forest Service officials on Thursday attempted to secure aerial resources for the fires, Brummell said. By 4 p.m., he could not confirm whether they were successful.
To avoid starting any fires, Brummell advised people to make sure chains are off of the ground when driving.
“Please do not light any fireworks,” he added.
Madison County has enacted a ban on the use of fireworks across the county. The county also banned open burning.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.