Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

On a sunny Monday in July, Bozemanites flocked to the refreshing waters of the Bozeman Pond. A flurry of activity, from fishing to floating, occupied the public space.

But this month, things are different for those enjoying fishing access sites: a conservation license is now required to put in a tube, kayak or canoe at a state fishing access site, or picnic or camp at a fishing access site. Bozeman Pond is city park with a state fishing access site. Morgan Jacobsen, spokesperson for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, was unable to confirm whether a license was required at the site as of press time.

For Belgrade middle school teacher Michelle Morgan, the new licensing is no bother. She sat on the shoreline yelling out to her children as they splashed in the water.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters