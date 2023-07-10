The Bozeman Barracudas swim team takes turns swinging into Bozeman Pond on Monday, July 10, 2023. As of press time, state officials were unable to confirm whether a city park like Bozeman Pond, which has a state fishing access site, will now require a conservation license for recreational use.
The Bozeman Barracudas swim team takes turns swinging into Bozeman Pond on Monday, July 10, 2023. As of press time, state officials were unable to confirm whether a city park like Bozeman Pond, which has a state fishing access site, will now require a conservation license for recreational use.
On a sunny Monday in July, Bozemanites flocked to the refreshing waters of the Bozeman Pond. A flurry of activity, from fishing to floating, occupied the public space.
But this month, things are different for those enjoying fishing access sites: a conservation license is now required to put in a tube, kayak or canoe at a state fishing access site, or picnic or camp at a fishing access site.
The requirement comes with some nuance, said Morgan Jacobsen, spokesperson for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. For instance, Bozeman Pond is city park with a state fishing access site. FWP officials won't check conservation licenses in part because the site is operated by the city, Jacobsen said. Generally, if a fishing site has the classic FWP signage with a fish and hook, a conservation license will be required, he said.
For Belgrade middle school teacher Michelle Morgan, the new licensing is no bother. She sat on the shoreline yelling out to her children as they splashed in the water.
“I’m for it,” Morgan said. “It gives everyone the opportunity to enjoy the uniqueness of Montana.”
Morgan expressed her support for the new bill, explaining that funding and maintaining public lands is important to her and important to Montana.
FWP now requires conservation licenses for recreating on FWP or the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation state land as of the beginning of this month. Licenses are required for fishing access sites, wildlife management areas, wildlife habitat protection areas and Montana state trust lands. State parks do not require a conservation license.
“Access to public lands is part of what makes Montana special,” Jacobsen said. “But it’s a lot of work to maintain these sites and continue to provide those opportunities to people.”
The decision comes after HB 521, sponsored by Denley Loge, R-St Regis, was passed in February, redefining conservation licensing. Requiring conservation licenses for all recreators will provide additional revenue for the maintenance of fishing access sites and the continued protection of wildlife habitats.
Last year, the FWP sold 280,419 resident conservation licenses and 269,661 nonresident licenses, generating $93.7 million — around 60% of the FWP’s total budget — for the year. Jacobsen estimates the various lands had more than one million site visits.
Before this year, conservation licenses were required for hunters, anglers and trappers as a prerequisite for other specific licensing. However, according to the FWP page, there were 330 fishing access sites and 77 wildlife management areas with no license required to recreate in other ways like hiking, swimming or camping. This year, those locations will require one.
“It’s quite the bargain because there are so many fishing sites and one license allows you access to all of them,” Jacobsen said.
Not everyone agrees with the new decision. Samuel Parscal, who bought a fishing license last year, thinks there are alternative ways to raise income for the FWP by raising current pricing on fishing, hunting and trapping licenses for nonresidents recreating in Montana.
“The fact that I can see the mountains from the mall points to the fact that we can all enjoy nature in moderation for free,” Parscal said.
For the first year, FWP plans to educate rather and inform the new licensing rather than issue consequences. Starting March 1, 2024, however, those without a license will be issued warnings and/or fines.
Licenses are required for anyone 12 or older and can be purchased online at https://ols.fwp.mt.gov/. A resident adult license cost $8, a non-resident $10, while resident senior and youth licenses cost $4. Licenses are good from March 1 to the end of February the following year.
The FWP will pay $3.50 for every license sold to the DNRC to fund public K-12 education in Montana.
“Montana is unique because there are so many access opportunities throughout the state,” Jacobsen said. “It’s something that people in many other states don’t enjoy and we should.”
