On a sunny Monday in July, Bozemanites flocked to the refreshing waters of the Bozeman Pond. A flurry of activity, from fishing to floating, occupied the public space.

But this month, things are different for those enjoying fishing access sites: a conservation license is now required to put in a tube, kayak or canoe at a state fishing access site, or picnic or camp at a fishing access site.

The requirement comes with some nuance, said Morgan Jacobsen, spokesperson for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. For instance, Bozeman Pond is city park with a state fishing access site. FWP officials won't check conservation licenses in part because the site is operated by the city, Jacobsen said. Generally, if a fishing site has the classic FWP signage with a fish and hook, a conservation license will be required, he said.


